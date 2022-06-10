Steph Curry injury sets off alarm bells for Warriors

In addition to the loss in Game 4 of the NBA Finals to the Boston Celtics, the Golden State Warriors set off alarm bells after, with the game almost decided, their star point guard Stephen Curry dove to dispute a ball and then got caught with a clear gesture of pain.

After the action, with less than five minutes to play in the game and with Boston clearly leading by double digits, Curry got up and returned to the TD Garden court, however, after some time out, along with the rest of the starters from both teams he was removed to rest the rest of the garbage minutes.

During the play, Draymond Green, who had one of his worst games in postseason, was ejected after accumulating his sixth personal foul, that, and the fact that Curry returned to activity appeared that the hit had not been serious, however, after the game Curry was asked after the game about it.

In the press conference after the game, Curry said that he hurt his left foot and that he played through the pain, adding that he has every intention of playing in Game 4, which will take place next Friday, June 10 at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.

Curry was the leading scorer of the game with a total of 31 points and Steve Kerr did not want to give more details of the injury of the top three-point scorer in history.

The bad news for Golden State is that, unlike the rest of the series, this will be the only time there is only one day of rest between games, limiting the time for “Chef” to recover. — Marca.