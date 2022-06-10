EPAPER
I would want Zidane to coach PSG: Macron

By The Zimbabwe Independent
Zinedine Zidane

French President Emmanuel Macron has expressed his desire to see former Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane return to France to take charge of a Ligue 1 side.

His remarks came amidst rumours of Paris Saint-Germain’s potential interest in appointing Zidane to succeed Mauricio Pochettino this summer despite the latter’s contract running until 2023.

“No, I haven’t spoken (to Zidane), but I have great admiration for him, as a player and coach,” Macron told RMC Sport on Wednesday.

“He won three Champions League titles with Real Madrid, which is something we want for our clubs. I want him to come back to promote France.

“I hope, for the impact on the French league and for France, that (Zidane) comes back and coaches a big French club, it would be great.

“My role is to say that France is a great nation for sport and football, that there are great people who love this sport. It is important for us that the best players we have trained, who have sometimes shone at international level, can come back.”

However, French media point to Nice coach Christophe Galtier as Pochettino’s potential replacement.

Meanwhile, Macron admitted a few days ago that he advised Mbappe to stay put and renew his contract with PSG amidst interest from Real Madrid. — Marca.

