At 37 Kapini vows more game time

Richard Zimunya

Veteran goalkeeper Tapiwa Kapini has ruled out plans of retirement as the South African topflight league’s 2021-22 season curtains come down.

At 37, the Zimbabwean goalkeeper believes he still has more to offer on the field and he believes he is Zimbabwe’s own version of great Italian goalkeeper Gialiugi Buffon.

Some have questioned the claims of his age with others saying the former Highlanders number one could be well in his 40s, but he pays a deaf ear to the accusations.

He still dreams of playing for the Warriors again as well as returning to Bosso.

Kapini’s contract at Sekhukhune United has just run out and he waits to hear from his superior about his future at the club.

“My plans are all in God’s grace but I will see what the team is saying then I will take it from there,” he told IndependentSport.

The veteran goalie knows too well about the tendency to judge players based on age in African football and he has obligated himself to turn a deaf ear.

“I know people in Africa say a lot about age when it comes to players, but go to Europe, Buffon is playing at 44, Ibrahimovic at 40 and Frank Ribery at 39,” Kapini said.

“All I can say is in life if you are serious about your goals, you do not have to listen to negativity, I believe it is there to make you strong.

“Whatever people might say about me , they can say; I do not pay attention because I just prove them wrong with what I do.

“So my contract is coming to an end this season and I will just wait and hear from my superiors.”

The Sekhukhune United captain had limited game time this season at the debutant top-flight league side as he has only managed to start less than five matches.

Inspired by Buffon, who is now playing for his childhood club Parma, Kapini still dreams of donning the Highlanders jersey and also have World Cup show with the Warriors.

“One day I will be back at my former club Highlanders, as I once promised.

“One thing I am sure about also is we will go to the World Cup as Zimbabwe very soon and I will be part of that team, either as a player or as a coach,” he said.

His lengthy career started at the turn of the millennium when he joined Highlanders before he moved to South Africa in 2006 where he has featured for Platinum Stars, Amazulu, Highlands Park and Sekhukhune United respectively.

Of all these teams, it is only at Platinum Stars where he never attained the captain’s role.