Billiat on personal Sundowns mission

Kaizer Chiefs forward Khama Billiat will head into this weekend’s match against his former employers Mamelodi Sundowns faced with the chase for a double-edged personal target.

Billiat has yet to score against Sundowns in the league since he left Chloorkop four years ago with his only goal against The Brazilians having come in the MTN8 quarterfinal at the beginning of this season.

Wearing the gold and black of Chiefs, the Zimbabwean has played seven league games against Sundowns, but has found no luck in putting his name on the scoresheet.

He put in a 90-minute shift earlier this season as AmaKhosi suffered defeat in Tshwane and started both league games last season without scoring.

Billiat has started all but just one of the seven league games he has played against his former club.

While at Sundowns he scored a single league goal against Chiefs in the nine games that he played for The Brazilians against their biggest rivals.

In chasing his first league goal against the champions, Billiat will also be aiming to reach double figures this term.

He has seven goals to date.

If he reaches double figures, then he will also become touch the 100 goals mark playing for a PSL club.

Billiat has scored 97 goals since he arrived in South African football in 2010 from Zimbabwe.

Only five players — Siyabonga Nomvete, Daniel Mudau, Mabhuti Khenyeza, Tico-Tico and Collins Mbesuma — have ever reached triple figures playing for a South African top division club.

His most recent strike against Golden Arrows is amongst the nominees for the Goal of the Month Award. — KickOff.