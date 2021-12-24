Amy Hay jumps to gold in SA

BY MUNYARADZI MADZOKERE

Talented upcoming showjumper Amy Hay has become the first Zimbabwean to win a gold medal at the South African Youth Grand Prix Championships after an impressive performance at the event which ended in Cape Town on Sunday.

Amy competed on her liver chestnut mare, Goedzo Vittorio VDE in the 1,35m class and it was her first time competing at this level on the same horse and new partner.

The South African Youth Grand Prix Championships ran from December 16 to 20.

Show jumping is an Olympics sport which is also a part of a group of English riding equestrian events that also includes dressage, eventing, hunters and equitation. It has been part of the Global Games since 1912.

The Grand Prix Championship involves the horse and rider combination in a series of jumps, in this case 15 fences. They then do it for a second time, and should they qualify, they go into a jump off against the clock to decide the winner.

“Congratulations Amy and Goedzo for winning the 1,35 m competition at the South African Junior Championships. They were the only pair to have three clear rounds. What an achievement, well done Amy!,” the Zimbabwe Equestrian Federation took to social media to celebrate the accomplishment.

Amy’s father Stuart Hay also added weight to the magnitude of his daughter’s achievement: “Amy and Goedzo were the only rider and horse combination to get three clear rounds in the Grand Prix. It was a very tough and technical track and the top level for juniors.

“Amy has had a very successful year riding in South Africa. In August, she rode in the 1,30m South African Adult Championships on a Zimbabwean-bred warmblood called Riven’s Whirlwind. She finished a very credible 4th out of 75 competitors. Then in September, she secured another 1st in the 1,30m class as well as a 1st place in the 1,35m Adult Knight Frank KZN Grand Prix Champion in Durban out of 80 competitors. This was accomplished on her Zimbabwean-bred horse Riven’s Whirlwind, their first competition at this height.

“Amy’s goal this year was to qualify Zimbabwe in the FEI Jumping World Challenge (which consists of three legs or competitions), the FEI Youth Jumping Competition 2022 to be held in Germany. This competition has been sanctioned by the FEI as a result of not being able to host the 2022 Youth Olympics due to Covid restrictions.

“In order to qualify you have to have clear rounds, with no penalties. She won the 2nd Leg in Johannesburg, South Africa having a double clear and again managed a double clear in the 3rd leg.”

Amy was the first Zimbabwean to be invited to compete in the Children’s German Friendships in 2019 in Herford, Germany.

Only 25 child international riders get invites to the prestigious event, and they pair up with the top 25 children German riders to form a team and she came 1st on day one and finished 10th overall.

Due to the Covid-19 lockdown Hay has been studying online and living in South Africa with her coach Charley Crockart, who is a Zimbabwean and competes at the top level in South Africa.