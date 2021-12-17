Interbank weekly review

Following the latest forex auction overseen by the RBZ, ZW$108,666 was exchanged for a single dollar, reflecting a tiny appreciation of the local currency of less than 1% from a week ago. This week’s ZW$ gain becomes the second in a space of four weeks in a year characterised by weekly depreciations.

Since December 2020’s final auction, the ZW$ has lost 33% in value against the US dollar, sliding from 81,7866 down to the 108,666 recorded this week. With national money supply figures see-sawing on a weekly basis, we expect more frequent ZWL gains in the opening half of 2022 as the Central Bank continues to hold tight its liquidity tap.

This week’s peak bid levels edged slightly higher from 125 up to 126 per US dollar — implying a steady (formal) market view of the ZW$s value relative to the US dollar. Movement of the “Highest Rate Received” can be tracked and assessed over time as a way of gauging bidders’ inflationary view of local currency markets.

Baseline exchange rate levels however remained unchanged at ZW$ 100 per US dollar. Symbolically, this exchange rate base represents the minimum perceived ZW$ value traders on the centralised currency platform considered worthy of exchanging for US dollar. Even though bid levels have been relatively stable in the last few weeks, the combination of minimum and maximum bid levels may pull up the week’s weighted-average exchange rate resulting in a currency depreciation.

The local industrial sector year-end goal of about 62% capacity utilisation is still work in progress, with Raw Material forex demand continuing to lead weekly forex bids. The unbroken trend also indicates a measure of economic recovery in Zimbabwe based on the view that a need for raw materials is fuelled by steady and growing consumer demand.

A significant barrier to capacity utilisation however will be US dollar allotment delays on the part of the RBZ, where an element of cost-push inflation may creep in over-time as producers chase rising consumer demand while trying to remain price-competitive.

Furthermore, for as long as the ZW$ extends losses as seen throughout 2021, the cost of accessing forex for Zimbabwe’s productive sectors will keep rising, compromising regional price-competitiveness of locally produced goods and therefore encouraging households and larger-scale traders to import cheaper goods from abroad — an act that would widen national trade deficits and overwhelm the limited set of export revenue the country has managed to piece together.

On a separate note, it’s discouraging to note the difficulties the RBZ and Zimbabwe’s Finance ministry face when it comes to identifying and managing non-economic factors that contribute to parallel currency market growth and development.

While a measured strategy of creating an environment that blurs consumer preference between ZW$ and US dollar is beneficial in the long-run, the convenient temptation to re-dollarise the economy lingers in the background as a short-term remedy to ongoing instability and potential political tool to sway an (arguably) unhappy electorate in favour of the current political setup.

We expect a (national) habitual preference for convenient solutions as opposed to endurance through necessary economic reforms to keep informal currency market arbitrage opportunities open, an outcome that will continue to undermine the role of weekly forex auctions by the Central Bank.