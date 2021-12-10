Candid Comment: Battered Zim now needs progressive policies

AFTER a long hiatus, President Emmerson Mnangagwa and the Presidential Advisory Council (PAC) met this week in the capital to discuss a number of issues, chief among them the economy. Business leaders also attended the meeting.

One of the topical issues that emerged from the gathering was the high cost of goods and services. The upward trend of the cost of living has almost become a norm in Zimbabwe where workers always have to struggle to make ends meet.

Mnangagwa, by his own admission, noted that the prices of goods were abnormally high.

The president, however, attributed this to speculative behaviour by manufacturers who access foreign currency at the official forex auction system, but peg prices at parallel market rates. It’s rent-seeking behaviour.

This week, the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) pegged the official rate at about ZW$108:US$1, while the black market rate is hovering at around ZW$210 to the greenback. The official rate is dwarfed by half.

The implications are that the prices of goods and services, which are pegged at the parallel market rate, increase the cost of living and erode the meagre salaries for both civil servants and those in the private sector.

In January 2021, the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (Zimstat) reported that a family of five required ZW$24 935 (US$230), but the figure had increased to about ZW$43 000 (US$398) by October.

The sad reality is that on the contrary, salaries are not reviewed to match the high cost of living.

Mnangagwa took note of this anomaly during the PAC meeting when he said, “…however, the pricing of these commodities is getting beyond the reach of the generality of our communities, as they are being pegged against the parallel foreign currency exchange rate. We cannot have our economy being determined and dominated by speculators.”

Questions abound then as to how can Zimbabwe become a prosperous upper middle-income economy by 2030 when the middle class can barely feed their families. The common problem over the years has been the currency issue.

Government should find a lasting solution to the decade-long crisis.

The payment of bonuses in United States dollars is an admission that all is not well with the Zimbabwean dollar.

As long as the currency disparities remain, inflation will remain a serious challenge. Industry capacity utilisation and infrastructure development cannot be ignored if Vision 2030 is to become a reality.

It has been a long grueling journey for Zimbabweans who have endured high cost of living, currency disparities, poor infrastructure and loss of jobs. The time is now to change the trajectory through implementation of progressive economic policies.

The sight of Zimbabweans spending long hours to access the weekly US$50 allocation from bureaux de change tells a story of a continued economic problem which needs to be addressed.