Tech and Crime: Recruitment fraudsters on prowl

By Jacob Mutisi

Due to Zimbabwe’s challenging economic environment and a high unemployment rate, job scammers have devised ways to swindle job-seekers.

When you search on classified.co.zw, vacancy.mail.co.zw, or even on WhatsApp for a job you may find a listing that seems perfect; it may even purport to be one of Zimbabwe’s listed companies looking for someone with your exact skills, it is located nearby, and is offering a competitive salary.

There is only one problem, the company wants you to pay for company uniforms and training materials before it will consider you for the job.

The payment for such company uniforms and training materials is through a mobile money service.

Once the payments are done the scammer will disappear.

This process is also referred to as recruitment fraud.

Recruitment fraud occurs through fake job advertisements which appear on various platforms that include newspapers, TV, radio, fake recruitment emails, fake WhatsApp messages, fake SMS texts, fake URLs (websites), fraudulent social media accounts, fraudulent job posts, online recruitment services such as LinkedIn or unsolicited emails claiming to be from well-known organisations.

Often company employee names and logos are used to try to convey legitimacy. Scammers know how desperate Zimbabweans are.

They exploit this desperation by asking job hunters to pay upfront for certain necessities referred to earlier before one can officially apply for the job.

Recruitment fraudsters and job scammers are happy to take any money you send them.

Some might send bogus training materials; others might disappear after you send your money.

But one thing that is certain: there is no job.

Legitimate companies will never make you pay to apply for a job. If you encounter an employer asking for dollars, just don’t send any.

Avoiding job scams or recruitment fraud is sometimes quite simple. If you use your instinct and maybe do some Google searches, you will be just fine.

Here are a few tips that can help you avoid some of the fake listings that job scammers may attempt to entice or confuse you with. Do not believe anything that sounds too good to be true.

If a job promises high pay for little work, be suspicious. That is a common telltale sign of a job scam.

Never pay for a job, instead a genuine recruiting company should pay you. It just does not work the other way around.

If a company insists that you pay upfront for uniforms, training or course materials, walk away.

Legitimate companies train you after hiring you, at no charge.

International job scammers have also been on prowl since the Covid-19 outbreak. They have been offering jobs to professionals who wish to work from home. Many Zimbabweans crave a more flexible work schedule; finding great online jobs from home is everyone’s dream, right?

Legitimate work-from-home jobs let you balance work and family, create your own office vibe, and achieve the kind of autonomy that can bring peace of mind; no boss or co-workers breathing down your neck and zero commuting.

With a rising mobile workforce, recruitment fraud and job scams relating to working online jobs from home are becoming more common these days.

A typical example is, you will be offered a job and your job requires the use of a laptop, internet access and gadgets that protect you in cyberspace.

All these will be provided for free for your home office use but you will be required to pay for the training material, the shipping and the delivery of the laptop and and the rest of the company material. All this will turn out not to be true.

Never, ever shell out any money for any job. Any job that requires you to pay a fee to get the job should be an immediate red flag. Honest employers train employees at their own expense. You do not have to pay for training or any other fee such as an application fee, or a processing fee.

Do not be a victim of job scammers, recruitment fraudsters or fall for work from home scams by international scammers.