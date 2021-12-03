Old Mutual Zim invests US$30m in private firms

By Mthandazo Nyoni

LAST week, financial services giant, Old Mutual Zimbabwe Limited consolidated its Zimbabwean investments by rolling out Palm River Hotel, a high-end real estate gem overlooking the mighty Victoria Falls after spending US$24,6 million. It was a bold move by the insurance giant, given the fact that Zimbabwe’s tourism sector, like the rest of the global leisure industry, suffered the biggest battering from the Covid-19 pandemic, which grounded airlines and hit sector revenues. But Old Mutual’s move demonstrated the confidence that the firm has in Zimbabwe’s tourism landscape, which adds to over 100 years of commitment to the development of businesses, the local economy, and communities across the country. Our senior business reporter Mthandazo Nyoni (MN) was in Victoria Falls for the commissioning of the hotel. While there, he caught up with the group’s chief executive officer Samuel Matsekete (SM) to get a glimpse of the firm’s plans for Zimbabwe. Find below excerpts of the interview;

MN: Old Mutual Zimbabwe Limited recently announced a €15 million (US$17 million) facility with the European Investment Bank meant to support productive sectors of the economy. Have you started deploying the facility?

SM: We consider ourselves fortunate to have struck an agreement with the European Investment Bank in which we accessed a line of credit which is €15 million. There are two things that are significant about that arrangement.

Firstly, it is the first time that the European Investment Bank has come to this market in 20 years. Secondly, it is also the first time that the European Investment Bank has established a direct line of credit with a private financial institution, which is not directly linked with the government. So, we think that it is significant in that it shows that Zimbabwe is ready to receive more foreign investment but also open to receiving financial lines of funding from the institutions that have got scale and depth to support large projects.

So, this is earmarked towards exporting organisations. We are already well underway to deploy the €15 million. So, beneficiaries of our book include agro-exporters, new ventures in farming and agriculture and people that are in the mining value chain. It also includes people in tourism.

But this is one amongst a number of lines of credit that we have. We have got lines of credit with the Trade and Development Bank, with Afreximbank and African Development Bank. So, our total lines of credit are probably around a US$100 million equivalent.

MN: Can you give us an update on your listing on the VFEX? Are you still going to list or you have abandoned the idea?

SM: The Victoria Falls Stock Exchange remains on the radar. I think you will also understand that Old Mutual Limited is a share and that share is for our holding company and the holding company is listed on a number of stock exchanges.

So, listing on any additional stock exchange, the Victoria Falls Stock Exchange included, would require a lot of governance and process. So those are the considerations that are underway including, to just ensure that the shareholders get value out of being in that stock exchange.

So, at this stage we are not yet able to say whether we are going to list or not. But what we can confirm is that it is still under consideration and that there are ongoing discussions around the issue.

MN: Let us talk about your loan book. How big is it?

SM: Indicatively, when you talk about a loan book, I need to explain that we have got three entities that are involved in lending. We have got CABS the bank, and then we have got Old Mutual Investments.

In the investments that we do in the Old Mutual Group we have got lending and equity. So, if I look at just our investment, what we call lending which is pure loans, probably just over a US$100 million equivalent.

Then beyond that we have got equity investments that are actually much more than that number. We have got private investments or what we call alternative investments where we go straight into a project and fund it. That is another book that we will be looking at.

MN: How do you plan to grow it?

SM: That one is an area of focus. So, in this year alone, we have actually been disrupted by Covid-19 but in the alternative investments, we should close having invested more than US$30 million equivalent into private business ventures where we see opportunities to grow them, maybe they will list at some point. So, what I am talking about is outside listed investments.

MN: What is your end of year outlook in terms of revenue?

SM: So, in the end-of-year outlook we project that we will do better than last year, both in historical costs and revenue as well as profitability. We will do better than last year in terms of historical cost and also inflation adjusted growth, which is good because it shows that we will demonstrate growth in real terms.

And this again excites us because it is for the benefit of our clients. A lot of that is for policyholders, for pensioners as well as for shareholders. So, this year we should be looking forward to a great outcome or at least a comfortable outcome.

MN: In terms of your capital investments for the year 2022, how much are you planning to spend?

SM: I will look at it in terms of alternative investments, similar projects like this (The Palm River Hotel). If we are closing this year at about US$30 million, we should target to do more than that. I think that’s what I will say and we have got partnerships that we are also trying to establish on the funding side. So, the more funding we get, the bigger the projects and the more the projects we will invest in. So that is our efforts.