Non-compliance to attract hefty fines

By Owen Mavengere

IN the recently announced 2022 budget by Finance and Economic Development minister Professor Mthuli Ncube, he proposed an increase to the withholding tax on local contracts. The proposal is to have 30% of the amount due to a non-compliant supplier deducted as withholding tax. The key phrase in the previous sentence is non-compliant supplier. This will come into effect from the January 1, 2022. Prior to this, the withholding tax on local contracts was at a figure of 10% of the amount due.

Background

This withholding tax on local contracts is one of many withholding taxes that are currently provided for in our legislation. It is “withheld” by the person making a payment to someone who has provided goods or services and directly paid to Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra). This is the general rule for all withholding taxes, and that is usually not the end of the transaction as there can at times be further provisions in the law. These provisions or operating procedures go on to allow for further reconciliation with Zimra and even allow for claiming back the amounts withheld if certain conditions are met.

Now back to the specific tax that we are discussing. For the withholding tax on tenders, it can be traced back to Section 80 of the Income Tax Act (Chapter 23:06). Registered taxpayers as well as State, statutory bodies, or quasi-Governmental institutions are expected to deduct a portion of any amount due to a non-compliant payee. There is a threshold, below which this tax is not applicable, which will be increased to ZWL120 000 or US$1 000 on the effective date of the changes.

Reasoning behind the tax

This tax was likely conceived as a “punitive” measure for non-compliance with tax requirements. Alternatively, we can call it an encouragement to register with Zimra and ensure that one’s tax affairs are in order. For a supplier of goods and services to avoid having such a significant portion of their amount due withheld by the clients, they need to provide a valid tax clearance. Therefore, the phrase I mentioned earlier, of a non-compliant supplier, refers to a supplier that does not have a valid tax clearance from Zimra. In order to obtain a tax clearance from Zimra one must start by the first and critical step of registering with Zimra. Thereafter, one must demonstrate that their tax affairs are above board. Sometimes even having balances owing to Zimra must result in one being denied a tax clearance. The tax clearance certificate is a sign to show that the tax authorities are generally giving a thumbs up to the organisation.

As a result, the tax clearance certificates are issued with relatively short validity periods depending on particular circumstances, thus keeping a close relationship between Zimra and its client. The affairs of an entity will depend on the subsisting conditions thus periodic monitoring of every single taxpayer is key. Any discussion on tax clearance certificates will bring about a myriad of questions from taxpayers.

The idea of periodic monitoring and renewal of tax clearance certificates, unfortunately also puts a strain on the systems responsible for this due to, among other reasons, sheer volumes. This is evidenced by some of the challenges faced by Zimra’s clients when trying to obtain tax clearance certificates.

Some progress has been made and Zimra continues to be seized with this matter as it can be a point of frustration for the business community. Several engagements between Zimra and the accounting fraternity have discussed this issue and hopefully a final and permanent solution is nigh.

To wrap the reasoning for this tax, I will say it is a punitive measure for non-compliance or more positively, an encouragement to be compliant with tax laws. This will culminate into one obtaining a tax clearance certificate and continuous renewal thereof.

Impact of the thresholds

As already alluded to, the tax is applicable to those that are not compliant. The tax is applied on sales and thus the increase to 30% will have a significant impact on all non-compliant suppliers. Let us remember that tax is usually paid on taxable income (which is profit after adjustments required by tax authorities per the law).

If one is therefore subjected to the withholding tax and if unregistered there will be no mechanism to recover the tax, it essentially means they are paying tax on their revenue or sales instead of the tax income. The taxable income is arrived at after, among other things, deducting the expenses allowed as per the law. This is short implies that non-compliant players will pay several times more tax. It is also important to note that the taxable income might be negative, i.e. an assessed loss thus no tax will be due, but withholding tax does not take that into account and thus it must be avoided.I can also go on further to compare the income tax percentage rate which was reduced in 2020 to an effective 24,72% (24% plus 3% Aids levy) compared to the proposed 30%. However, I am sure the point has been made clear, just on the basis of the fact that with withholding tax there is no deduction of the expenses allowed as per the law. Before concluding this article, it is important for me to just remind readers of a few key points. There are exemptions to this tax such as: –

an employment contract; or

an agreement for the settlement of a delictual claim against the State or a statutory corporation;

a sale effected in any shop in the ordinary course of the business of such shop, or any other consumer contract for the sale or supply of goods or services or both (other than a contract for the sale, letting or hire of immovable property), in which the seller or supplier is dealing in the course of business and the purchaser or user is not;

a contract for the purchase of auction or contract tobacco in terms of which tobacco levy may be required to be withheld.

other specific exemptions through issued regulations.

Upon deducting this tax, the payer must issue a certificate to the payee showing amounts withheld.

Conclusion

The proposed changes will be significant to all non-compliant players and it is critical to ensure that one registers with ZIMRA and keeps their tax affairs in order.