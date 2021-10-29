PSL season ready to roll

By Kevin Mapasure

CASTLE Lager Premier Soccer League football is set to return after a two-year absence with the 2021-22 edition running from next week until November next year.

The PSL is set to unveil a calendar, which will see the league running six-or-seven-game weeks by year-end before taking a break for the Africa Cup of Nations finals that will be played in Cameroon next year.

With the Warriors starting their preparations for the finals around Christmas time, the league management are looking to break from about December 20 until the Afcon tournament ends.

PSL is set to announce the arrangements for the season, but the plans were revealed at a meeting between sports editors, the league representatives and the sponsors yesterday.

There will be a Chibuku Super Cup edition for 2022 which will help fill up gaps so that players can be active till November.

The cup competition will also be played in the same format as that of this year where teams will be grouped and play each other twice with the top two proceeding to the knockout stages.

Delta marketing manager Lagers Kundai Mawema said her company was pleased that the season can finally kick off after a Covid-19-induced delay.

She said there were positive signs, especially after the Sports and Recreation Commission allowed 2 000 fans per match ahead of the season kick off.

“This partnership remains strategic to us as a business. Unfortunately we had unveiled sponsorship for the 2021 season and Covid-19 did a number on us. We are ready to start in November,” she said.

“There are positive signs from the SRC to allow 200 fans into the matches. We look forward to taking the game to the people through various platforms.”

She implored the PSL to allow more broadcasters in to give the game a wider reach.The 2021 Chibuku Super Cup will continue this weekend with four quarterfinal matches that will be played in Mhondoro Ngezi on Saturday and Sunday.

After that it will take a break to allow for the resumption of the league and will be completed next year.

Castle Lager Premier Soccer league football was last played in 2019 before the Covid-19 outbreak in the country saw the 2020 edition being abandoned with a single match having been played.

This year it had been set to commence on October 30, but it was pushed back by a week with Zifa sorting out stadium issues. There is currently a shortage of stadiums in the country with Harare having only the National Sports Stadium ready to host topflight matches.