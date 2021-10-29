Jada opens up on romance

Jada Pinkett-Smith has admitted it’s “hard” to maintain her sex life with her husband Will after decades of marriage.

The actress, 50, confessed she can feel “uncomfortable” making the effort to stay intimate with her spouse, 53, and she “really tries” to maintain communication with him.

Speaking on her Facebook Live series Red Table Talk with guest Gwyneth Paltrow, Jada said: “The thing Will and I talk about a lot is the journey. We started in this at a very young age, you know, 22 years old.

“That’s why the accountability part really hit for me because I think you expect your partner to know (what you need), especially when it comes to sex.”

“It’s like, ‘Well, if you love me, you should know. If you love me, you should read my mind’.’ That’s a huge pitfall.”

Gwyneth, who was a guest on the show to discuss her new Netflix series Sex, Love and Goop, added: “Isn’t it weird, though? It’s like someone doesn’t read your mind and we feel crushed.”

Jada, who married Will in 1997, added that she “really tries” to communicate with Will about their sex life.

She said: “It’s uncomfortable, but it’s deeply healthy and I think around sex, because it’s something that we don’t talk about and there is so much fantasy around it.” Jada’s words came in the midst of an X-rated chat with guest Gwyneth about female orgasms, sensation play and even used a vulva puppet to discuss the female anatomy. Last month, Will revealed that he and Jada are in an open marriage after deciding during their relationship to no longer practice monogamy.

“Jada never believed in conventional marriage . . . Jada had family members that had an unconventional relationship,” the Men In Black actor told GQ magazine. “So she grew up in a way that was very different than how I grew up.

“There were significant endless discussions about, what is relational perfection? What is the perfect way to interact as a couple?” he went on. “And for the large part of our relationship, monogamy was what we chose, not thinking of monogamy as the only relational perfection.”

He said: “We have given each other trust and freedom, with the belief that everybody has to find their own way. And marriage for us can’t be a prison.

“And I don’t suggest our road for anybody. I don’t suggest this road for anybody. But the experiences that the freedoms that we have given one another and the unconditional support, to me, is the highest definition of love.”

Last year, Will and Jada candidly discussed the actress’ “entanglement” with singer August Alsina, 27 at the time, but the Aladdin star admitted to the publication that his wife wasn’t the only one engaging in other sexual relationships outside of their marriage.

However, he declined to go into detail, particularly because his mindset has changed in recent years.

He explained: “It may seem hard to believe, but I would lose sleep over not giving you the answer that I know you could use. I want to help you, I want you to succeed, I want you to have a headline.

“But by the same token, I don’t want to deal with the backlash of that in the world. To say I don’t want to talk about that three years ago would have been f****** excruciating for me.”

In 2015, Jada was reminded of the quote by Howard Stern, as she told him: “Look I’m not here to be anybody’s watcher. I’m not his watcher. He is a grown man.”

In July 2020, Jada also admitted to husband Will during a bombshell interview on Red Table Talk, that she did have an affair with singer August, a friend of their son Jaden.

Jada said she developed a friendship with August four years ago, but revealed she and Will were going through a “difficult time” and had “basically broken up”.

Following Jada’s confession, Will admitted: “I was done with you”, while Jada added that they decided to separate for a “period of time”. – Mail Online.