ZRP Mambas surprised by weekend success

BY MAGRETH RUZVIDZO

Rainbow Amateur Netball League (RANL) Dry Run tournament champions ZRP Mambas Queens are looking to improve player fitness ahead of the start of the new season following a lengthy period on the sidelines.

ZRP Mambas had a narrow win of 27-24 over Glow Petroleum Queens at Morris Depot to emerge winners of the tournament on Saturday and walked away with a prize package of US$1 350.

In an interview with NewsDay Sport, ZRP Mambas coach Talent Museka said he now wanted to improve his team’s fitness and endurance.

“We are now focused on working on fitness and endurance since we have been off the court for quite some time, so the fitness levels of the team have to be improved,” said Museka.

He said their success on Saturday came as a surprise considering the limited time they had for preparations.

“It came to me as a surprise in some way considering the time we have been away from the court. We had just two weeks to prepare for the tournament. Our mission was to finish among the top four teams, but we ended up being the champions,” Museka said.

“It’s a positive step towards our team building because it has given motivation to the girls. We came into the tournament aiming to enjoy ourselves and take it as a training platform. I played some of my players in unfamiliar positions and I discovered it worked and I wish to continue with that kind of position rotation. As of now the players available are the only personnel available for selection so we will continue with the same

team.”

The tournament was meant to prepare the players for the upcoming league.

RANL executive was supposed to meet with Sports deputy minister Tinomuda Machakaire on Monday to discuss its registration challenges. The meeting was, however, deferred to a later date.

The newly-registered league, Premier Netball League, also held its launch tournament last week in Bulawayo and is set to commence on October 16 and the matches will be played in a bubble format.

