Coventry lands top IOC role

BY DANIEL NHAKANISO

SPORTS minister, Kirsty Coventry has been appointed chairperson of the International Olympic Committee (IOC)’s Coordination Commission for the Brisbane 2032 Olympic Games.

Coventry’s latest appointment comes barely three months after she became a full IOC member a session which was held in Tokyo.

The seven time Olympic medallist and Africa’s most decorated olympian was the chairperson of the IOC Athletes’ Commission, and a member of the IOC’s influential executive board, from 2018 until earlier this year.

“It is a great honour to be chosen to lead the Coordination Commission for Brisbane 2032,” Coventry said.

“As a five-time olympian and former chairperson of the Athletes’ Commission, I will always put athletes at the heart of these games. Brisbane 2032 has an exciting concept which will deliver a great legacy for the region and the country, but most importantly it will deliver great games for the athletes and for the fans. Working with such a dynamic Coordination Commission, we can help the organisers with our energy and experience to bring their ideas to life,” she added.

IOC president Thomas Bach said Coventry is the right candidate for this position as she carries the experience needed.

“The Commission will cooperate closely with the Organising Committee to deliver together sustainable and economically responsible Olympic Games,” Bach said.