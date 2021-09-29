Zifa turned down on fans…again

THE Confederation of African Football (Caf) has once again dismissed another bid by Zimbabwe Football Association(Zifa) to have fans allowed to watch the Group G Fifa World Cup qualifier between the Warriors and Ghana at the national Sports Stadium next month.

Zifa wrote to Caf seeking the waiver to have 5 000 fans allowed to watch the match but even a supporting letter from the government has not helped matters and the match will also be played behind closed doors just like what South Africa did where football authorities had, in vain, sought permission for 10 000 fans.

Zifa communications manager Xolisani Gwesela confirmed Caf’s position.

“The Confederation of African Football (Caf) has once again turned down our request to allow a limited number of supporters into the stadium for our Fifa World Cup 2022TM qualifier against Ghana. Caf indicated that its decision was based on the review of Zimbabwe’s compliance to expected stadium requirements, safety &

security as well as medical issues at the National Sports Stadium,” Gwesela said.

The National Sports Stadium is still lacking on the installation of bucket seats and other urgent issues that must be attended and was banned from hosting international matches in March last year and Caf has made incessant calls to Zifa for the facility to be upgraded but to no avail.

Zifa has once again appeal to the government: “… to accelerate renovations at the stadium so that football stakeholders can fully benefit from the massive commercial, social & entertainment potential of the game.”