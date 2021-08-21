Assessing City’s Upcoming Season

After yet another Premier League title, the men from Manchester donning sky blue look to add to an already impressive trophy cabinet. Pep’s men look well rested and ready to take on all the many contenders in what is bound to be a blockbuster Premier League season.

The Champions have come to be known for several things. Chief amongst these is excellence, but something that has come to define the club in recent years is their willingness to spend to get the very best players in the world. Now boasting a squad packed to the brim with talent, we saw something interesting from City in the transfer window.

While they splashed plenty of cash for Englishman Jack Grealish, he was the only signing of the transfer window. For the first time in what feels like forever, the Cityzens have not gone ahead to challenge the list of biggest spenders in the league.

The reason for this however is fairly simple. If it ain’t broke don’t fix it. The men in blue have a phenomenal squad, and could potentially offer up two starting 11s that could challenge for the title.

While this is the case however, City’s starting lineup has a gaping Aguero shaped hole in their attack. The Argentinian left to Catalonia, with many suspecting the reason of wanting to play with fellow countryman and arguably the best player in the world, Lionel Messi. His dream to do so however fell on its face when Barcelona announced that they could no longer finance the 6 time Ballon D’or winner’s salary.

While City were amongst the names mentioned to sign Messi (which would have been immensely ironic for Aguero) they had just signed Grealish, another player fitting that number 10 role. City, as has been mentioned, had already splashed significant cash for the Englishman, and while in the past years it may have appeared that their wallets had no end, they simply could not focus on getting both Grealish and Messi in in the same window.

As a result another of Europe’s most lucrative clubs swooped in, and extended what has become arguably one of the best transfer windows for a single club in the history of the sport. PSG now have to be favourites to win every competition they find themselves in this season, as they have the likes of Mbappe, Neymar, Messi, Ramos, and more to draw from.

Moving back to City however, this has still left them an issue that will most likely need to be addressed in the coming days. While Gabriel Jesus has managed to provide plenty in terms of the goalscoring department, many still feel him to be a backup striker more than an out and out starter to lead the line.

The rumour mill this transfer season has been churning out plenty, as it usually does, but what has had plenty of City fans excited, and all Tottenham fans shuddering, has been the talks of the links between City and English talisman Harry Kane. Kane is the calibre of player to fill the boots left behind by Aguero, but as one of the most prolific number 9s in world football, he would not come cheap, and he absolutely would not come easy. After an uncertain start for Kane's season with Tottenham, many are wondering whether or not Kane will don the baby blue of City before deadline day. Either way, City are bound to be a problem for all that face them this season. While they were undone in their first game against a Kaneless Tottenham, they bounced back with an emphatic 5-0 victory over the newly promoted Norwich.