Zim film on Showmax

Accidental Small House, a romantic comedy film by Zimbabwean production company, Invision Studios, is now available on Showmax, an online streaming platform owned by Africa’s largest pay-TV group, MultiChoice Africa.

“We are happy to announce that our romantic comedy feature film Accidental Small House, produced in 2017, is now available on Showmax. So tonight (Monday night), grab some popcorn and let’s get intimate with this light hearted fun-filled romcom!” Invision Studios said in a statement.

“Accidental Small House is a film about Chipo (played by Samantha Ndlovu), the main protagonist who discovers her husband, Brian’s affair (Shaun Mundawarara) with a young mistress named Sandra (Lindiwe Dhlakama). Chipo then goes on to meet Sandra behind her husband’s back. They develop a friendship and embark on a plan to punish him.

The film was written and directed by Denise Edwards whilst Charles Mugaviri and Blessing Chinanga handled the production. Accidental Small House premiered in 2018 on DStv’s Zambezi Magic channel. The feature film was as a direct-to-video production. Invision Studios was founded by Charles Mugaviri (creative director), Denise Edwards (director, chief editor) and Blessing Chinanga (producer and writer)

Multichoice and Showmax are investing in production and acquisition of local content for African audiences, including Zimbabwe as it competes with Netflix on the continent. — Greedy South.