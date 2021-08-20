Employee engagement trends in Zimbabwe

By Memory NGuwi

Employee engagement is rooted in how emotionally connected employees are with their organisation and, in turn, how this connection translates into effective practices towards the organisation’s goals.

The value of having highly engaged employees is that they have a more substantial organisational commitment and put more effort into their work, thereby boosting productivity.

Employees are now driven by a feeling of relevance, daily goals, and achieving both personal and professional growth in their organisations.

A study conducted by Gallup, Inc. in the 1990s identified Employee Engagement as the most critical factor in helping companies grow. Several, if not all, organisational performance indicators are significantly influenced by how much employees effectively engage in their jobs.

Industrial Psychology Consultant conducts a nationwide survey to understand and quantify the levels of employee engagement amongst Zimbabwean Employees yearly.

The 2020 data analysis is based on over 2100 Zimbabwean employees. Below are the summary findings.

The employee engagement index in Zimbabwe has significantly changed from 72% in 2019 to 74% in 2020.

Seven in 10 Zimbabwean employees are engaged.

The dimensions which showed the highest levels of engagement were: strategic direction, relationship with work colleagues and immediate supervisor .

The lowest engagement was recorded on the remuneration dimension.

Summary of key findings

The overall employee engagement index (EEI) is 74%.

The strategic direction index is 95%.

The leadership index is 77%.

The communication index is 68%.

The relationship with colleagues’ index is 85%.

The supervision index is 86%..

The learning and development index is 75%.

Only 46% of Zimbabwean employees perceive remuneration systems in their organisations in a positive way.

The commitment and loyalty index is 69%.

The job design index is 77%.

The satisfaction index is 73%. The result suggests that, on average, 7 in every 10 of the employees are satisfied with working for their organisations.

The intention to stay index is 59%. This suggests that, on average, 6 in every 10 of the employees indicate having no intention to leave their organisations.

Conclusions

Given that scientific research has shown that employee engagement plays a big part in employee productivity and overall company performance, organisations will benefit from periodically assessing the levels of employee engament in their organisations.

Once engagement issues have been identified they need to be addressed. Organisations must get into the habit of tracking employee engagement for frequently in order to establish trends and link these trends to other organisation performance indicators.