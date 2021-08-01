New Study Reveals British Are Talking – to Their Cars

Over One-Third of British Drivers Chat With Their Cars – In the TV show “Knight Rider,” David Hasselhoff starred as Michael Knight, a crime fighter who talked to his artificially intelligent car, called K.I.T.T. (voiced by actor William Daniels). While K.I.T.T. remains a fictional car, that hasn’t stopped the people in Great Britain from talking to their cars. According to one of the UK’s largest and most popular price comparison sites for car insurance, the results of a new research study show that 33 percent of car owners in the UK have daily conversations with their vehicles. British car owners aren’t just talking to their cars about their day-to-day matters and their frustrations on the road – they’re also talking to cars about their relationships and personal problems.

William Delleri, psychologist and author suggests that naming your car can reduce the risk of incidents on the road. “A majority of car owners feel the need to give their car a distinctive name, usually an affectionate title that expresses how they feel about their car and how they regard it as being different from everyone else’s. The drive to individualize one’s car in this way is very widespread and it also lays the foundation for how people treat their cars. By giving their car a special name, drivers are treating their car as something that deserves to be cared for – a friend, a pet, a companion, sometimes even a lover.”

We find that to be a little disturbing, too. The survey found that the average British motorist thinks of their car as being female. Twenty five percent said their car had a sensible personality, 8 percent thought their car’s personality was cute, and 7 percent said it had a playful personality. The study found that 16 percent of British men see their cars as women, with 6 percent describing its personality as being sexy, and 5 percent considering it to be mischievous. The survey also uncovered a number of curious pet names for cars, including Albie the Great, Baldrick, Claris, Elektra, Fadgehammer, Florence (the machine), Horatio, Lemmy, Michelangelo, Snoop, Talulah, and Yannis.

The top 10 most popular male car names were Charlie, Jack, Harry, Noah, Oliver, Thomas, William, Joshua, Daniel, and Billy. The most popular female names were Ruby, Lily, Pippa, Jessica, Grace, Olivia, Kate, Emily, Harper, and Betty. Gareth Kloet, head of car insurance at Confused.com said: “Nearly one fifth of motorists who name their cars believe it encourages them to be more careful on the roads.

We have nicknames for our friends, partners and even pets so why not our cars? Drivers with an emotional attachment to their vehicles are more likely to take better care of it on and off the road. We’re calling for all motorists to use the car name generator, and start caring for your car.”