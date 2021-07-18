10 Things You Should Know Before Giving CBD Oil to Your Kids

The CBD market is flourishing faster than ever. You can easily get CBD tincture oil online. Using CBD oil for pain, anxiety, stress, and epilepsy in adults, it is now also used to treat some of the severe conditions in kids. However, before offering CBD to your kids, certain things like its beginning, benefits, safety, legality, etc., that you should know.

This article will guide all the parents who are willing to give CBD oil to their kids yet possess fear and confusion regarding it.

Where Did It Start?

Most people want to know the origin of the trend of giving CBD from cbdfx.com to kids. Among the many stories, the most popular is Charlotte, living in Colorado, United States of America. She was suffering from a severe type of pediatric epilepsy

Her parents were aware of CBD research that claims the therapeutic benefits of hemp flowers on epilepsy in children. However, at that time, the federal and state laws categorized it under schedule 1 drug ( the category that also includes meth, cocaine, or heroin).

Thus, Charlotte’s parents decide to take this matter into their own hands. First, they started cultivating CBD and preparing their own CBD oil. Then, they started treating their daughter’s seizure from that oil. However, Charlotte’s condition was too critical to handle. Thus, the efforts made to treat her failed. She passed away.

Charlotte might not have a happy ending, but her story helped lots of kids. As the story spread over the state and the nation, more and more parents with epileptic children discovered the efficiency and safety of CBD oil for pain. This started a movement at ground level to legalize this medicine. After Charlotte’s experience, many families shared their successful CBD stories.

At present times, CBD is one of the most used compounds for treating various medical conditions, including the ones seen in children. However, CBD reacts similarly in kids as in adults, yet there are differences. Thus, you should stay aware of its various aspects before offering it to your kids.

Things to Know About CBD oil for Kids

Here is a list of some common things most parents want to know regarding CBD oil for pain:

What is CBD Oil for kids?

CBD is a compound extracted from both types of cannabis Sativa plant ( hemp and marijuana). The molecular makeup is independent of the plant it is removed from, yet there is a distinction between them.

A critical distinction between the hemp and marijuana plant is the difference in the resin amount they contain. The hemp plant has a low amount of resin as compared to marijuana. Most of the CBD used for commercial purposes is extracted from plant resin. However, this resin also contains tetrahydrocannabinol.

THC gives intoxicating properties to marijuana. Being a plant low in resin, hemp also contains a low amount of THC compared to the marijuana plant. However, when you purchase CBD extracted from marijuana, there is no confirmation that it contains THC or not. The same is valid with the hemp plant. However, in hemp, the probability of THC infusion is low.

To keep kids away from THC, you need to take precautions. When you buy CBD sleep oil with CBN for kids, make sure it is isolated. Full-spectrum oils might contain THC, irrespective of the plant it is extracted from.

Varieties of CBD for Kids

There are various ways to intake CBD. Some of the forms for kids are:

CBD Oil

CBD oil is the most popularly used form of CBD. The oil comes in a bottle with a dropper. It is put under the tongue and then waits for the receptors to absorb it. Then it is swallowed.

Nowadays, capsules are also available. However, the taste of CBD oil is earthy and distinctive. It also leaves an aftertaste, not liked by most kids. You can choose flavored oil for your kids. Also, it is vital to discuss everything with your pediatrician before trying oil on kids.

CBD Gummies

Gummies are a better alternative to CBD oil in terms of taste. This is because they are prepared from infusing CBD oils. However, the unwanted taste of oil hides under the sweetness of candies. Although it comes in a variety of attractive colors ( red, yellow, pink, brown, etc. ), flavors ( strawberry, orange, etc.), and shapes ( bears, heart, etc.), kids are easily attracted to it. Thus, it is also vital for you to keep the gummy bottle in a safe place, away from the reach of children, as it might create the issue of overdosing

The amount of CBD consumed is more accessible to know with gummies.

Uses Of CBD Oil for Kids

There are various medical conditions in kids where CBD is used for treatment. Some of them are:

Epilepsy

CBD oil is widely used for the treatment of epilepsy. A medicine known as Epidiolex, containing pure CBD, is primarily prescribed by doctors to treat CBD. In a study, Epidiolex was used to treat patients with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome or Dravet syndrome. There were 516 patients in total. The CBD was found effective in reducing the seizure frequency. Many other types of research showed similar results

However, the medicine possesses specific side effects and potential risks. Thus, discussion with the doctor is necessary before using it on kids.

Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD)

ADHD is one of the most common issues observed in most kids. Unfortunately, its traditional treatment requires therapy and strong medication. Thus, parents are shifting to more natural compounds like CBD to treat their kids

Many parents report a positive change in their child’s behavior after intaking CBD oil. However, some parents proclaim it does not affect them. There are various other medical conditions, but the FDA only approves CBD for epilepsy.

The legality of CBD for kids is still a grey area. Most products with CBD contain some amount of THC. However, providing THC for kids is illegal. Thus, the confusion regarding the legality of CBD continues

These are some of the things you should remember before offering CBD oil to your kids

Conclusion

Many parents are open-minded in giving CBD to kids, while others are not. The benefits of CBD for kids are still on the research level. Thus, all you can do is trust your pedestrian or on the experience shared by CBD users.