Proplastics commissions new plant

Proplastics Zimbabwe has successfully commissioned its state-of-the-art new factory and automated mixing plant at its Harare manufacturing facilities.

The new factory and the automated mixing plant are housed in a complex spanning over 5300 square meters of PVC and HDPE pipe manufacturing facilities.

The new manufacturing facility is expected to improve production capacity from the current 9000 metric tons to 15,000 metric tons per annum. The new set up will allow Proplastics to meet domestic demand as well as exports into the Sadc region.

The mixing plant has a consolidated capacity of 1000 metric tons of raw materials storage at any given time, with the ability to mix over 100 tons of compounds per day. The plant automatically draws recipe portions from the storage silos to the hot and cold mixers, transfers the material to secondary storage before issuing the compounds to all the production lines for final processing.

The integrated plant has resulted in the ergonomic layout of machinery resulting in improved efficiency, productivity, and the safety and health of our employees.

This state-of-the-art facility is an engineering marvel of Proplastics Limited. In partnership with our European experts on pipe production this modern design is an ingenious initiative based on “Industry 4.0 Smart Manufacturing” approach and is one of its own kind in Africa. The combined total cost of investment amounted to US$8 million dollars.

Going into the future, Proplastics will focus on consolidating the capital investments and ensuring the realised benefits are passed onto our esteemed customers cost competitively.