Meghan bombshell interview nominated for Emmy

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s sit-down with Oprah Winfrey has just been nominated for an Emmy.

Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special, which first aired in the United States on March 7, was called out among the five nominees of the Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series Or Special category when the nominations were announced on Tuesday.

It was a big day for royal watchers: Netflix’s The Crown tied with Disney+’s The Mandalorian to score the most nominations (24 apiece!) for the 2021 awards.

Specifically, this past season of The Crown told a fictionalised version of the fraught period when Harry parents, Princess Diana and Prince Charles, met, married and began their family under the pressures of royal life.

Emma Corrin and Josh O’Connor were both nominated in the lead actor — drama category for their performances as Diana and Charles, respectively.

Harry, 36, previously admitted to having seen some of The Crown on an episode of The Late Late Show that aired shortly before the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s interview with Winfrey.

Opening up to host James Corden about the series, Harry revealed that he thinks The Crown is truer, in a way, than some of the news stories about him and Meghan, 39: “They do not pretend to be news. It is fiction. But it is loosely based on the truth. Of course, it is not strictly accurate.”

Harry and Meghan’s interview with Winfrey was viewed by more than 17 million people on its initial airing in the US and was broadcast in the United Kingdom on the following night.

During the two-hour special, the couple went on the record about “falsehoods” they had seen in the media about themselves, shared new insights about their family members, detailed their approach to stepping away from their duties as working royals, opened up about Meghan’s struggles with mental health while she was pregnant with their son Archie and revealed that they were expecting a daughter (baby Lilibet Diana — whose name pays tribute to a childhood nickname of Harry’s grandmother Queen Elizabeth and also honours Princess Diana — was born on June 4).

Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special and The Crown will be among the competitors when the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony airs on CBS and Paramount+ on September 19. — People.