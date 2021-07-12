How Can You Fuel Your Career with Certbolt Cisco 300-410 ENARSI Exam Using Practice Tests?

Earning a Cisco certificate is essential for your career growth. As one of the leading certification providers in the world, it offers a host of benefits to the specialists who want to advance their careers. Thus, for instance, passing the Certbolt Cisco 300-410 test validates your in-depth competency in a professional niche. It demonstrates your knowledge and skills in implementing as well as troubleshooting updated routing technologies. In this article, we will shed a light on what career and financial prospects you can enjoy after completing the 300-410 ENARSI exam. Read on to learn more!

Cisco 300-410 ENARSI: Main Details

Before we will discuss career opportunities related to the Cisco CCNP Certification , let’s first have a brief look at what you can expect in this test. Its full name is Implementing Cisco Enterprise Advanced Routing and Services. The exam has no formal prerequisites, but it is recommended that the target individuals possess three to five years of experience in the implementation of enterprise networking solutions.

The certification test has the duration of 90 minutes, and the candidates can choose to sit for it in the English or Japanese languages. They can also opt for the preferred mode of exam delivery, which is either in-person or online. Registration for the test is done through the Pearson VUE platform. The applicants are required to pay the fee of $300 before they can schedule it.

The Cisco 300-410 exam measures the expertise of the individuals in the implementation and troubleshooting of advanced routing technologies & services. Its questions revolve around such knowledge areas as Layer 3, infrastructure security, VPN services, infrastructure services, as well as infrastructure automation.

Cisco 300-410 ENARSI: Prestigious Job Roles

The 300-410 ENARSI Exam opens up a variety of job opportunities for the successful candidates. The main roles that these individuals can apply for after the completion of the test are a Network Administrator and a Network Engineer. Although these job titles are sometimes utilized as synonyms, a Network Engineer often has more administrative responsibilities than a Network Administrator. Other positions that the professionals can also apply for include a Senior Network Engineer, a Network Security Engineer, a Network Architect, a Network Analyst, a Systems Engineer, and a Technical Support Specialist, among others.

Cisco 300-410 ENARSI: Alluring Financial Prospects

Besides offering great possibilities for employment, the Cisco 300-410 exam is also extremely beneficial in financial terms. Acing this concentration test along with the core Cisco 350-401 exam leads to the highly valuable Cisco Certified Network Professional (CCNP) Enterprise certification. Having this certificate under your belt, you can earn an average annual salary of $96,501, as estimated by PayScale.com. However, the median remuneration may increase based on your skill level, location, and years of experience. The top salary associated with the CCNP Enterprise certificate amounts to $175,500 per year.

Conclusion

Clearing the Certbolt Cisco 300-410 exam makes you a step closer to the highly prestigious CCNP Enterprise certification. Apart from that, you will be awarded the Cisco Certified Specialist – Enterprise Advanced Infrastructure Implementation certificate. Holding these options on your resume enhances your professional credibility and significantly improves your chances of landing a well-paid job.