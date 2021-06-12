YouTube Marketing: The Best Strategies to Increase Engagement

Increasing engagement on YouTube is not overly complicated but does require some effort on the part of you, the creator. The first step to creating YouTube videos and building a following is clicking that record button and then uploading the video you’ve made. Once you’ve got those two steps down, the marketing efforts are set to begin.

Right now, more influencers are thriving on YouTube than ever before. But how are they doing it, and how do you get in on the action? In this article, we will discuss a few ways to increase engagement on your YouTube clips, shorts, and movies.

Taking Advantage of Shortcuts & Opportunities

Acknowledging and taking advantage of shortcuts that come your way in the social media world is one surefire way to get ahead of the competition, and quick! Sites like easy-views.org make it simple to purchase high retention YouTube views that can help get your channel off the ground and eliminate the growing pains that come along with a brand-new channel. If you’ve ever taken hours to edit a video that is released and viewed by less than ten people, you know how painful it can be.

When you purchase views or subscribers for your channel, you can be proud to tell your friends and family that you have taken up a side project and are beginning to get noticed. Unfortunately, with how the YouTube algorithm is set up, sometimes it takes time to get views!

When you first create your channel, establishing a reputation amongst viewers on the platform is extremely important. For example, if your goal is to be an automotive news entertainer, you will likely be competing against hundreds of other content creators. Therefore, more high-retention views will help you build your reputation on the site and prove to advertisers that your following is engaged in the content.

Choose Your Keywords Wisely

Before you start to type random words into the keyword box that you think may be relevant, take some time to do keyword research. There are a ton of useful sites that offer free trials and will analyze keywords for you, including Ahrefs.com, SEMrush.com, and more. If you haven’t used one of these tools in the past, it may be shocking to learn just how much time they can save you!

As discussed briefly in the article ‘6 Ways To Get More Views on YouTube’, a blog posted by Design Your Way, choosing the keywords to associate with your video is a crucial step to success. Unfortunately, many new content creators fall into a trap lining their video descriptions with popular keywords that create a ton of unnecessary competition. For example, imagine just how many content creators use the keyword ‘Marketing’ in their videos?

Think about how many are using phrases like ‘YouTube Marketing Strategy’ or ‘Engagement on Social Media Platforms’. A lot fewer, right?

Just because a keyword you’ve researched drives a lot of traffic and has a high volume of searches doesn’t mean it is relevant to your content. However, by featuring unique phrases and less common keywords as a part of your marketing strategy, you may separate yourself from some of the other videos on the web.

Take Advice & Cues from Popular Users

At the beginning of your YouTube journey, it is always wise to take some time to visit some of the most popular pages on the platform. Have you ever visited a channel that has over 50 million subscribers? If not, you may be shocked to see how different their channel looks from yours or even how similar they are.

On Statista, you can see the most popular YouTube channels as of May 2021, ranked by a number of subscribers. As you visit these channels, try and think about the changes that you could make to your channel or content based on what you see. For example, are some of the top channels on the platform using more banners, less color, or brighter fonts than you are?

Make Great Content

At the end of the day, if you want to improve engagement on your YouTube videos, you have to be producing excellent content. The definition of great content is different for everyone. Still, we can all agree that nobody will sit through 10 minutes of video plus advertisements to watch a boring video. The more interesting and unique your content is, the more engagement you are likely to receive.

From comments, likes and subscriptions, viewers can interact with your content in a lot of ways. For example, one strategy that a lot of prominent YouTubers employ to boost the number of comments on their videos is to ask a question or suggest a giveaway. In addition, by inviting viewers to leave content describing their favorite clip or moment, you can significantly increase likes, comments, and engagement.

Pay Attention to the Thumbnail

When a user is scrolling through hundreds of offerings on the YouTube application or web browser, what will make them stop and watch yours? In most cases, the answer is the thumbnail and title. To help you ensure that your thumbnails are grabbing the attention of users on social media, we’ve put together a quick list of tools to help you get it right:

Use banners and bold fonts

Grab the attention of a scroller with a stand-out image

Stick to your brand voice

Be different!

Show your personality

Tease the action or conclusion

Try to describe the video content.

Conclusion

In conclusion, there are a lot of marketing strategies that will help you increase engagement on YouTube and other social media applications. Taking the time to plan instead of reacting to a video that doesn’t garner engagement after two weeks will always pay dividends. Don’t get discouraged if your first few videos flop, and don’t be afraid to try different methods like purchasing views, subscribers, or changing up the type of content you are making.

Whether you are analyzing content, learning about the competition, or exploring marketing strategies, don’t be scared to browse around and see what has worked for others around you. Now that this platform has been around for a while, chances are there is a user or more significant channel that has made the same mistakes or gone down the same path you have. At the end of the day, no formula will turn your YouTube channel into an overnight success. Still, with the proper research and a bit of trial and error, you can genuinely turn video making into a profitable side hustle.