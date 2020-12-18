Establishing strong culture for sustainable business practice

Robert Mandeya:People management issueS

The current school of thought is now focused on creating strong leadership cultures in organisations rather than focusing on just a strong individual leader in an organisation. The demand for leadership, and the successful act of leadership requiring people to become more open to their whole work experience of interpersonal interaction in the workplace has led to the idea of viewing organisations as cultures- where there is a system of shared meaning among individuals.

Organisational characteristics

Until the mid 1980s, organisations where regarded as just a rational means by which to co-ordinate and control a group of people. They assumed vertical structures, departments, authority relationships, and so on.

But recently it has emerged that, organisations are more than that. They have personalities too just like individuals; they can be rigid or flexible, unfriendly or supportive, innovative or conservative. Each organisation can assume a unique feeling and character beyond its structural characteristics.

Institutionalising organisations

When an organisation becomes institutionalised, it is valued for itself and not only for the goods or services it produces. It acquires immortality. Even if its original goals are no longer relevant, it continues to operate as a business, redefining itself as it evolves.

At times there is a tendency in most organisations to focus on the leader at the expense of the entire organisation. This way the organisation becomes more dependent and subservient to the leader or founder rather than vice-versa. This scenario is catastrophic to the survival of any business as it fails to adapt and evolve beyond the celebrated heroic leader.

There are organisations (which I cannot mention for professional reasons) which have struggled or even failed to survive beyond their heroic leaders or founders. In Shona they say kufa kwangu zvarowa kind of mentality. To avoid the consequence of becoming overly dependent on a heroic leader, some organisations are striving to institutionalize leadership.

The merits

Institutionalising leadership provides members with common understanding of what is appropriate and fundamentally, meaningful behavior. Therefore when an organisation takes an institution permanence, acceptable modes of behavior become largely self evident to its members. This is akin to creating organisational culture.

Defining organisational culture

It refers to a system of shared meaning held by members, which distinguishes the organisation from other organisations. This system of shared meaning is, upon closer examination a set of key characteristics that the organisation values such as; innovation and risk taking, attention to detail, outcome oriented, people-oriented to mention but a few.

Each of these characteristics exists on a continuum from low to high. Appraising the organisation on these characteristics gives a composite picture of its culture. This becomes the basis for feelings of shared understanding that members have about the organisation and as such it informs how things are done, and the way members are supposed to behave. Job activities are thus designed around work teams and team members are encouraged to interact with people across functions and authority levels.

Further employees speak positively of the competition between teams. Individuals and teams have goals, and bonuses are based on achievement of these outcomes.

Finally, employees are given considerable autonomy in choosing the means by which the goals are attained.

Mandeya is a certified executive leadership coach, corporate education trainer and management consultant and founder of Leadership Institute of Research and Development (LiRD). — robert@lird.co.zw/ or info@lird.co.zw, Facebook: @lirdzim and Mobile/WhatsApp: +263 719 466 925.