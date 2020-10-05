FBC Bank Launches Noku, Digital Banking Assistant on Whatsapp

FBC Bank has announced the launch of Noku, a smart Digital Assistant who has been equipped with the capability of assisting clients with executing banking and insurance services on Whatsapp at any time of the day…24/7. Noku also allows anyone to open an FBC Instant Account or Mobile Moola wallet on WhatsApp without visiting a physical branch.

Existing FBC account-holders who are registered for Mobile Moola can start banking with Noku on Whatsapp by aving the number 0776 670 211 on their smartphones as a phone contact. Once Noku’s contact is saved ,one can

initiate a conversation with Noku in the same way they do when chatting with a friend or relative on whatsapp. One can start the conversation with Noku with any greeting message of their choice such as ‘Greetings’, ‘Hi’, ‘Whatsapp’, Etaa’, ‘Maswera sei?’ or ‘Ndeipi’ to start banking or insuring with Noku.

Noku, can serve clients with the following services:

Banking

Balance Enquiry

Mini Statement

Bill Payments

Internal Transfers

Zipit to Other Banks

Zipit to Cell

Mobile Banking Pin change

Block Card Functionality

Beneficiary Management

Insurance Services

Third party insurance

Third party and Zinara licence

Zinara licence only

Announcing the development, Roy Nyakunuwa(Acting Head- FBC Group

Marketing) said, “ FBC Bank is dedicated towards supporting sustainable

digital processes and creative innovations for driving the delivery of superb

service across click-only or digital banking channels. The bank takes pride in

utilising state-of-the art banking systems to offer exceptionally convenient

services to our valued clients. It is against this background that we have seen it

fit to develop Noku which is our gift to FBC Clients in line with our new

promise … You Matter Most ”

“ Noku is an extension of our mobile financal platform which is available on

the (*220#) platform. We launched Noku with a crystal-clear objective of

improving customer experience by allowing clients to transact on

Whatsapp. Noku enables customers to make use of the familiar Whatsapp

chat, which is more interactive and personal” added Roy Nyakunuwa.

FBC clients will enjoy the following benefits when banking or insuring with

Noku:

Instant access to banking and insurance services without the need to

visit a physical branch.

No need to download an additional application, client can use the

everyday chat messenger (WhatsApp)

Providing Banking Services on the preferred channel

Whatsapp is a cost effective communication channel

Can be used using social media bundles, Wi-Fi, and mobile data

Customer focused user experience

24/7 availability

FBC is a diversified and innovative financial services provider using technology to offer top-notch financial services to he market. The institution has driven simplicity by automating the account opening process for everyone

using a popular and user-friendly platform such as Whatsapp.

