ZIBF organisers call for abstracts

THE organisers of the Zimbabwe International Book Fair, poised to take place from July 27 to August 1, 2020 in Harare has issued a call for abstracts.

“Having observed that most of the themes from 2011 to 2016 addressed developmental and philosophical issues, the board decided to select a theme that may give us a rare opportunity to look more closely at the internal welfare and goings on of real people and institutions (big and small) in the book industry itself in Zimbabwe and Africa . . .”the organisers said in a statement.

Admire Kudita

“The book industry in Zimbabwe and Africa is currently in a state that demands that we evaluate the perspectives of every stakeholder against those of others, in order to create harmony and cohesion. We have noticed that the book production chain in its various formats seem not to be united to address the opportunities challenges that we have in our daily relations as creators and business people.

“A positively open and candid forum discussion may possibly allow all stakeholders to get a 360-degree view of the situation, understand and empathise with other groups’ positions, ultimately leading to viable solutions in taking the industry into the future,” the organisers added.

To name a few, the organisers are interested in a discussion around why there is a general malaise and impoverishment amongst writers in Zimbabwe and Africa despite their sweat and well-known good record.

Other topics for consideration revolve around whether piracy spells gloom and doom for writers, locating opportunities, the efforts of the publisher in the general matrix, and the role of science and technology in making publishers and booksellers accountable?

According to the organisers, the Indaba Conference will therefore take place on July 27 and 28 under the theme: Book Industry: The Dynamics Within.

Submission of abstracts

Abstracts of not more than 500 words and word-processed in Times New Roman script with 1,15 line spacing should be submitted by April17, 2020 by email to events@zibfa.org.zw with a copy to zibfa@yahoo.com. The abstracts will be reviewed by experts and authors of selected abstracts will be notified by April 30, 2020. Presenters should submit the full papers and PowerPoint presentations of the full paper by May 29, 2020 Power-point presentations are required and must summarise the full paper in bullet form and should enable presenters to speak to the paper within the allotted time. However, those that must read the paper should summarise it and present within the allotted time.