Evans Mathanda

HEALTH minister Obadiah Moyo has confirmed the death of prominent media personality Zororo Makamba.

He is the son of the prominent business man James Makamba. Zororo (30) was one of the two people who tested positive for the corona virus which is now a global pandemic and which has claimed more than 12 000 lives.

Zororo was admitted at Wilkins hospital in Harare after exhibiting symptoms of the virus.

More to follow.