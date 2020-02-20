Prince Musarurwa laid to rest

Admire Kudita

Afro-pop musician Prince Kudakwashe Musarurwa who died aged 31 on Saturday after succumbing to lung cancer, was buried Tuesday at his rural home in Musarurwa village, Zvimba. Musarurwa shot to fame courtesy of feature on Pah Chihera’s hit song Runonzi Rudo.

Musarurwa’s discography spanned four albums Kurarama (2011), Gara Muberevere (2012), Gogodera (2013) and Chiga Chikuru (2014). He was poised to release a fifth one titled Nyamasase.

Musarurwa succumbed to lung cancer after a year-long battle with the ailment.His musical pedigree was unquestionable. He was related to Augustine Musarurwa who penned the world famous Skokiaan which was covered by the celebrated late US jazz legend and pioneer Louis Armstrong who gave him a saxophone on his visit to the Rhodesia in the sixties.

Prince Musarurwa’s relative August was an integral part of the township jazz era of the 1940s, 50s and 60s which had its nexus in Bulawayo’s melting pot alongside the likes of Dorothy Masuka and the Cool Crooners.

Music industry leader Mono Mukundu are amongst those mourning the passing of Musarurwa who he says was “one young man who was genuinely in love with his culture, part of group of young people involved in a silent revolution of bringing back pride in our African Roots”.