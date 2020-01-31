Zim Music Awards held after a long hiatus

Admire Kudita

HELD at Newlands Sport Club in Harare last Saturday, the Zimbabwe Music Awards were staged after a long hiatus. The development is a welcome one for the industry because the event itself means that the spotlight is on creative works. The idea of arts awards is to celebrate those who have demonstrated excellence. They never please everyone. This writer was not pleased by a couple of the decisions and will in good time explore what are considered some of the most unreasonable picks.

Here are the winners:

Best Female Artiste of the Year: — Gemma Griffiths

Best Male Artiste of the Year: — Ishan

Best Group/Duo of the Year: — Fusion 5 Mangwiro

Best Newcomer of the Year: — Ishan

Best Album of the Year: — Gango — Freeman

Zimdancehall: — Freeman

Sungura: — Nicholas Zachariah

Hip-Hop: — Takura

Afropop: — Ishan

Contemporary Gospel: — Janet Manyowa

Traditional Gospel: — Mambo Dhuterere

R n B & Soul: — Gemma Griffiths

Jazz: — Willis waTaffi Afirika

Dance (House/Gqom/Kwaito/EDM) — DJ Stavo

Tshibilika: — Clement Magwaza

Traditional Folk (Chinyakare/Chimurenga): — Andy Muridzo

Traditional Folk (Ezomdabu/Imbube), — Indosakusa

Best Alternative — Sylent Nqo

Special awards

Zim Icon: — Retro Female — Chiwoniso Maraire

Zim Icon: — Retro Male — Simon Chimbetu

Lifetime Achievement Awardp: — Andy Brown

Best International Zim Artiste: — Sha sha

Best Collaboration: — ‘Mugarden’ – Winky D ft. Gemma

Best DJ — DJ Stavo

Best Promoter : — Impala Car Rental

Best Corporate Sponsors: — Econet Wireless

Technical awards

Best Music Video: — Ngaibake — Freeman ft. Alick Macheso

Videographer of the Year: — Umsebenzi Ka Blaqs

Producer of the Year: — Oskid

Engineer of the Year: — GT Beats

Song of the Year: — Murgaden — Winky D ft. Gemma Griffiths