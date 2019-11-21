5 Online Courses to Receive Business Education

Whether you’re a college student or a mid-aged adult, starting a business from scratch requires three important resources: time, money, and know-how.

Knowing what to do, how to do it, and when to do it is one of the most important differentiators that define the gap between mediocre and successful startups. And then there’s more…

If you want to run a successful business, you need to know how to manage your budget, your team of employees/freelancers, your obligations, your strategies, your brand’s reputation, and the list goes on.

The point is – knowledge is critical in each and every entrepreneurial pursuit. If you’re wondering how you can get the right knowledge, wonder no more.

In today’s post, I’m sharing 5 amazing online business classes that you can leverage to take your business knowledge to the next level. Pay attention and take some real notes!

An Entire MBA in 1 Course: Award Winning Business School Prof

Here’s one of the most popular Udemy courses that will teach you everything you need to know about how to create and manage your own business. Udemy is a platform that offers a lot of free online college classes, just like Coursera.

Chris Haroun is the founder of Haroun Education Ventures, a company that’s fully focused on raising the level of business knowledge across the world. Chris is one of the top-rated teachers on Udemy, and his course “An Entire MBA in 1 Course” has taken the marketplace by storm.

His course has reached over 200,000 students in 196 countries, and its 28,000 ratings and reviews validate the high-quality of the presented content. Here’s what you’ll learn:

How to launch and sustain a company from scratch

How to use various networking tools to attract the attention of customers

How to create financial models

How to leverage investment banking companies to take your business to the next level

How micro and macroeconomics work

How to raise money

How to communicate with your customers

Much more…

Seth Godin’s Workshop for Bootstrappers

Seth Godin is a genius marketer and brand strategist that has constantly impressed us with his valuable business books. His Udemy course is tackling an important need, which is the need for starting a business that isn’t fully dependent on your own money.

Bootstrapping is an important concept that every entrepreneur or want-to-be entrepreneur should acknowledge before taking his first steps towards entrepreneurship. Here’s what you’ll learn:

How to create a business that is bigger than yourself

How to find the best business ideas

How to launch your business from scratch without external investments

How to properly own and manage an asset

How to deliver value to your customers

Idea Validation: From Idea to Paying Customer in One Day

As the name suggests, Idea Validation is among the best online business classes that will teach you how to materialize your ideas and turn them into real business concepts. This was the course that allowed me to launch a trustworthy essay writing service without having to deal with the most common pitfalls and setbacks that most entrepreneurs experience. In this course, you will learn how to:

Develop new ideas and hypotheses

Validate your ideas using simple yet powerful techniques

Confirm the existence of your customer’s desires, needs, and problems

Create paid Facebook and Google campaigns

Much more…

Learning How to Learn: Powerful Mental Tools to Help You Master Tough Subjects

Have you ever learned how to learn? If you haven’t, this is one of the free online business courses that will show you the way. There are over 1,8 million people who have already enrolled in this course. There’s financial aid available for those who cannot afford it, and it is hosted by University of California San Diego. In this course, you will learn:

A lot of amazing learning techniques used by experts in music, business, literature, arts, sports, and many other disciplines.

How the brain works

Illusions of learning

Memory techniques

How to deal with procrastination

How to properly research

Marketing in a Digital World

Marketing in a digital world is a very popular Coursera course that is offered by the University of Illinois. Here’s what this course examines:

How technology is revolutionizing the digital environment

How companies are leveraging technology to create effective marketing

How to develop innovative products

How to properly distribute your products

How to set the prices for your products

How to leverage (or create) a writing business to develop great content

Takeaways

Starting a business is simple; running a successful business is way more complicated. In theory, everything seems achievable. However, the real business environment presents a lot of challenges, struggles, and setbacks that require a great deal of attention and patience from your side.

The more you know, the faster you’ll come up with the proper solutions. The greatest entrepreneurs never stop learning, and that is because they’ve realized that “knowledge is power”. Take advantage of today’s suggestions and start building your business education right now!

BIO: Emma Rundle is a digital marketing expert, small-business entrepreneur, and blog writer. She’s currently involved in the active development of her first business education course. Emma is very passionate about helping young students discover their unique entrepreneurship traits and talents. In her free time, she’s offering free online counseling to college graduates who are looking to start their own business.

PIC: https://www.canadianbusiness.com/lists-and-rankings/best-jobs/7-free-online-courses-to-make-you-smarter-at-business/