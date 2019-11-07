Zimbabwean Football Players in Europe

Here are some of the latest news on real football ! Zimbabwean football players are mostly based in South African clubs, there are also some notable ones who successfully play for different European sides. We made a selection of three players which are going to be presented a bit closer in this article. One of the currently most famous Zimbabwean football players is Marvelous Nakamba.

This 25-year-old central midfielder is currently Aston Villa’s member as he joined this summer from Club Brugge. His first European adventure started at the French side Nancy in December 2012. As an 18-year-old youngster, he was moved to Nancy’s reserve team which competed in the fourth tier of French League pyramid. After two years in France and just two appearances, Nakamba went on a trial at Vitesse and signed a four-year contract in August 2014. During a three-season spell for an Eredivisie side, Nakamba booked 69 appearances in Dutch top flight, scoring twice during that period. In the summer transfer window in 2017, Nakamba joined Belgian giants Club Brugge for a fee of around £4 million. Two years later, during this summer, he signed for Premier League side Aston Villa, becoming the fourth Zimbabwean player to play in the English Football League. In the current campaign, Nakamba made seven appearances for his new club.

Marshall Munetsi is the second name on our list. Some of his moves were even reported by BBC.com. Zimbabwean international is currently a member of the French side Reims who plays in Ligue 1. This is his first European club after having spent the last four years in South African teams. Munetsi, a 23-year old midfielder, made his professional debut in September 2015 for South African side F.C. Cape Town. After spending a season there, booking 22 appearances, Munetsi signed for Baroka in the following year. He continued with good displays and earned a move to Orlando Pirates, one of the most famous South African teams. After 28 games played for the Pirates, in June 2019 Munetsi joined Reims, signing a four-year deal. However, he is still adapting to European football as Munetsi booked a single appearance for the French side.