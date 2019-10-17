Germany contributes €10,m to Zimbabwe’s education sector

Mass display, introduced in the new curriculum, is a concept celebrated in many dictatorships to brainwash children.

Zimbabwe Independent

Zimbabwe’s disaster preparedness, which came under spotlight following the devastating Cyclone Idai that hit Manicaland in March this year, has received a boost following the German government’s €10 million intervention through its development bank, KfW.

The funds, which have been committed to the second phase of the Education Development Fund(EDF), seek to improve access to quality education for Zimbabwe’s children.

The funds will be used to support Disaster Risk Reduction in the drought and cyclone affected Districts by increasing national capacity to provide access to age-appropriate, quality learning opportunities and minimize the effects of disasters on learning; increasing learning opportunities for out-of-school children, young people and disadvantaged children, and strengthening political commitment, accountability and national capacity towards inclusive education.

German Ambassador to Zimbabwe Thorsten Hutte“The timely and immense support from Germany to Cyclone Idai emergency response resulted in minimum interruption of children’s schooling and we are pleased that this new funding will enable the Ministry to institutionalise disaster risk reduction and resilience building within our education system,” said Minister of Primary and Secondary Education, Hon. Paul Mavima.

Germany has been one of the major contributors to EDF since its inception in 2010 (as the Education Transition Fund), having donated over €32 million from 2011- 2015; and an additional €14 million to the first phase of the EDF.

In 2018, Germany contributed an additional Euro 15 million to support the School Improvement Grants (SIG), including school feeding; Disaster Risk Management; reliable access to water and sanitation services for schools; and the implementation of the new curriculum. This support from the German Government has ensured that the gains in the education sector are sustained.

“The Funding made available by the German Government has helped us to protect and continue building upon the successes of the EDF. Our focus should now be upon sustaining those gains, especially this year as we celebrate the 30th Anniversary of the Convention on the Rights of the Child,” said UNICEF Representative, Laylee Moshiri.

Through the German support, ensuring access to education during disasters, and minimizing school interruptions; Building capacity for Disaster Risk Reduction and resiliency within the education sector; Restoring WASH in cyclone and drought affected Schools.

“This additional funding of the EDF in Zimbabwe demonstrates Germany’s commitment to ensure access to quality schooling for all children in Zimbabwe. It also demonstrates my Government’s commitment to assist those in need,” said German Ambassador H.E. Dr Thorsten Hutter.

The Education Development Fund is led by the Government of Zimbabwe, in partnership with UNICEF and is supported by the Governments of Germany and the United Kingdom. The second phase of the Education Development Fund(EDF II) 2016-2020 will give provide additional equity in access, learning outcomes and improving the education system. It will improve targeting of the most marginalised children, especially those with disabilities