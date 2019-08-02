Econet comes tops in Zim-Ind survey

DIVERSIFIED telecommunications group Econet Wireless Limited has for the second consecutive year maintained its dominant position at this year’s prestigious Zimbabwe Independent Quoted Companies Survey.

Staff Writer.

At a colourful ceremony which was held in Harare on Tuesday, OK Zimbabwe emerged the first runner-up, followed by Old Mutual Limited and Delta Beverages.

FBC Holdings was the only bank among the top five winners. The Zimbabwe Independent Quoted Companies Survey is an annual report that measures the performance of firms listed on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE).

The survey was conducted under the theme: Defying the Odds: Battling Quicksand With Quick Thinking.

EcoCash CE Natalie Jabangwe, who was the guest speaker at the event, said there was a never a perfect time to make decisions in a volatile environment, but adaptation and quick thinking were key.

The event came at a time many firms have either scaled down operations or closed shop as the country’s economic environment continues deteriorating amid skyrocketing inflation and a biting shortage of foreign currency.

“We soldier on regardless of what statutory instruments are in place. We should be willing to take risks. We have been in this environment for two years now, if not for a decade, but should we choose another country to stay in? No, we have to make it work,” she said.

The winners’ ratios were calculated using the respective entities’ year-end figures (2018) as published in their annual reports or abridged results and the trading data was obtained from the ZSE.