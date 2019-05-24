Mandivenga switches to full-back for the Cheetahs showdown

CAPTAIN Brandon Mandivenga has been switched from fly-half to fullback for Zimbabwe Academy’s clash with Cheetahs at False Bay Club in Cape Town tomorrow, while star prop Cleopas Kundiona makes a welcome return to the side.

With Brendan Dawson’s team continuing to experiment with different combinations, the 24-year-old Mandivenga — a utility back—starts in the number 15 shirt tomorrow to give another chance in the playmaking role to Jerry Jaravaza.

Gifted young tight-head Kundiona, fresh from signing a professional contract with Sharks this week, comes back from club commitments with Raiders in Johannesburg to reclaim his place in the number 3 position.

University of Johannesburg speedster Tatendaishe Mujawo plays his last game in the campaign for the Zimbabweans tomorrow, having joined the project last week before the 33-15 loss to Western Province at Newlands.

In this weekend’s midfield pairing, Mujawo is partnered at inside centre by the robust Riaan O’Neill – who makes a comeback to give rest to the outstanding Taku Chieza.

Another new player in the Zimbabwean side’s set-up is Sam Phiri, the former Zimbabwe youth livewire. Phiri starts tomorrow on the right wing, replacing his former Falcon College teammate Matthew McNab.

Zimbabwe stating line-up:

15. Brandon Mandivenga (captain) 14. Takudzwa Kumadiro 13. Tatendaishe Mujawo 12. Riaan O’Neill 11. Sam Phiri 10. Jerry Jaravaza 9. Hilton Mudariki 8. Aiden Burnett 7. Brian Nyaude 6. Dustin Andrews 5. Sanele Sibanda 4. Jan Ferreira (vice captain) 3. Cleopas Kundiona 2. Keith Murray 1. Tyran Fagan.

Subs: 16. Neil Mawere 17. David Makanda 18. Godfrey Muzanarwo, 19. Blithe Mavesere 20. Jordan Coombes 21. Kuziwakwashe Kazembe 22. Shingi Katsvere. — Staff Writer