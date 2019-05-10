Madam Auxilia: All hail the country’s new ruler!

One visit by Auxilia saw whole ministers scrambling. You see how effective our new leader is? At last we have a president who is actually working. We are therefore delighted by the vast coverage she is getting on ZBC and in the supplements in the Herald. This massive coverage is to make sure that the masses are informed as to who exactly is actually running the government.

THERE was a time when people used to accuse Zimbabwe of having leaders who cling to power for so long. Those times are long gone. Not even a year after Emmerson Mnangagwa was elected by the masses as their president, the country has a new ruler: Madam Auxilia Mnangagwa.

