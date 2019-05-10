Home / Business / Critical reforms key to economic turnaround

Critical reforms key to economic turnaround

Reserve-Bank-of-ZmbabweRBZ-21.jpg

Zimbabwe, like other African countries, continues to be in the hub of an increasingly open and integrated world economy. With the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Agreement having secured a minimum threshold of 22 ratifications for entry into force, it presents a lot of opportunities for the country and transformation of the African economies, but what is key is the strategy of what we need to achieve as a country and to take a position so that we are competitive and open up new markets and investment opportunities.

You must be logged in to view this content. Click here to register/login

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Top