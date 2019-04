Melwa Ngwenya walks around mass graves of people killed during Gukurahundi massacres in the mid-1980s near Tsholotsho. Pic: Reuters.

PRESSURE groups coalescing under the banner of the Matabeleland Collective are ratcheting up pressure on President Emmerson Mnangagwa to ensure that a truth-telling and associated prissuesprocess precludes any government intervention on the Gukurahundi genocide.

