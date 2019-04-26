Home / Analysis / Climate change in Sadc: Negative conditions lurk

Climate change in Sadc: Negative conditions lurk

fa.jpg

Severe droughts as a result of climate change in 2015/2016 have affected 41 million people in Sadc.

One of the most pressing problems facing Zimbabwe and all Sadc countries in the coming years will be climate change. The long-term consequences of the changes expected by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) will not be uniform globally, and some regions of the world are expected to experience worse conditions than others, although this is merely a matter of degree since all countries are going to be challenged.

You must be logged in to view this content. Click here to register/login

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Top