Zim must tackle structural problems, fiscal dilemmas

AFTER showing signs of revival during the inclusive government era between 2009 and 2013, Zimbabwe’s economy has been on a tailspin since the 2013 elections. Government has struggled to restore economic stability, confidence and contain inflation as well as stem currency volatility, among other challenges. Zimbabwe Independent reporter Nyasha Chingono (NC) sat down with former Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries (CZI) president Busisa Moyo (BM, pictured) who says Zimbabweans should brace for a long, arduous road to recovery underpinned by fiscal discipline and culture change. Moyo, a seasoned industrialist, also commented on the Letters of Credit (LCs) crisis, warning that the facility had fallen 10% below capacity for most industries and could lead to the spiralling of company closures. Below are excerpts of the interview:

You must be logged in to view this content. Click here to register/login