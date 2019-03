Young Sables prop Justin Mendelsohn (left) in action against Namibia during the Junior Africa Cup in Harare last year. Pic: Rugby Africa.

Sports Panorama: Enoch Muchinjo

SWEEPING reforms in international rugby, which will see the 12 leading Test nations on the planet clash in an annual championship, have been roundly rejected by the game’s most respected figures.

You must be logged in to view this content. Click here to register/login