PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa yesterday held his inaugural meeting with the Presidential Advisory Council (Pac) recently appointed to assist in bringing in new ideas, policy proposals and solutions to Zimbabwe’s myriad of problems.
One thought on “Advising the presidential advisers”
In 2007 Rwanda travelled this PAC road and had RDB birthed in 2009.Witness the amazing economic outcomes that country is reaping now from thinking big.Let Zimbabwe take a cue from Rwanda’s economic model and determine to attain the middle income status by 2030.It is a possibility.