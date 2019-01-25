Zibuko helping you achieve more!

Zibuko Capital (Private) Limited is a company that was incorporated in Zimbabwe and a licensed microfinance institution regulated by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe.

Zibuko was founded with the vision to fulfil the need for a more meaningful model to provide efficient financing to Zimbabweans in an environment where financial inclusion is low and barriers to traditional lenders are high.

We observed that every day, people need short-term financial assistance to deal with both expected and unexpected expenses or to acquire specific assets but are unable to efficiently access finance from the traditional lenders. We understand the needs and the pressures faced by those who are cash and credit constrained, hence Zibuko was formed with this in mind, “Bridging the Gap”.

Our product offering is designed to provide our clients flexible bridging finance solutions, a simple application process and fast turnaround time (24-48hrs). We have 4 key products that we offer, namely:

Yambuka, that offers-short term bridging loans that support unexpected expenses that may arise between pay cheques,

Funda, that offers school fees loans from pre-school to post-graduate and this product has the lowest interest rate as we as an organisation value the importance of investing in education,

Rongeka, that offers longer term loans to salaried individuals and credit financing to purchase goods and services through our growing network of Partners including Nash Paints, Avion, Itel, Spellbound, Virtual Computers, Kiltrek Computers, Premier Travel and Golden Key Holidays to name a few; and lastly

Kura, that offers asset financing loans for individuals, as well as working capital finance for Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Our Funda product was given recognition at the 2018 Zamfi National Excellence Awards and we walked away with the 2018 Most Youth Friendly MFI runner-up award.

This is a great achievement for us as an organisation as we have been able to make such an impact within the 2 years we have been in existence. We have also contributed to youth development through our sponsorship of the Chicken Inn Football Club.

We are proud to see the growth we have contributed towards through our financial products tailored for small and medium Enterprises (SMEs) that exemplify commitment, innovation and potential. Black Shark Protection Services is one of the notable success stories of an SME that has grown exponentially to recognition in the security industry.

Zibuko is built on customer-oriented products and we strive to continuously focus on understanding their needs and coming up with products that are tailor made to meaningfully uplift and assist them. We desire to empower our clients financially and to this end, offer free financial literacy training.

Our approach embodies integrity, diligence and professionalism and the desire to build long lasting relationships with both our clients and the companies that employ them. Zibuko works hand in hand with payroll administrators to conveniently facilitate loan deductions on behalf of organisations and employees.

We currently work with established payroll administrators Providence Human Capital, Payserv Autopay Zimbabwe and LoriMak. Apart from these, we also offer payroll deduction arrangements with established private sector companies that run their own payrolls internally.