Zim flyer charms World Rugby

TAFADWA Chitokwindo, the Zimbabwean rugby speedster, has been featured by the game’s global governing body, World Rugby, on a promotional video as one of the players to watch at the Dubai Sevens this weekend.

African champions Zimbabwe open their account today in Pool A against South Africa, Argentina and Samoa. And Chitokwindo, whose stock has been rising fast on the Sevens circuit, is expected to be a key man for the Cheetahs — who will play in three legs of the World Sevens Series this season in Dubai, Hong Kong and Cape Town.

A World Rugby message accompanying the short video of Chitokwindo reads: “He is like a cheetah, you can’t catch him”. Well-known for his electrifying speed, @zimbabwerugby’s Tafadzwa Chitokwindo is your @HSBC_Sport one to watch this weekend at the #Dubai7s#HSBC7s.”

Gilbert Nyamutsamba’s men arrived in the Gulf on Monday.

“It is great to note that we have been recognised by World Rugby with Tafadzwa being highlighted as one of the players to watch in this tournament,” Zimbabwe team official Donald Mangenge said from Dubai yesterday.

He added: “The team is in high spirits. We have done our best to prepare for the task at hand. The coach has instructed his players to go all out as they have nothing to lose. We are looking forward to putting in some good performances against the best sides in the world. This will play a part in our preparations for the Olympic qualifiers in 2009.”

Zimbabwe also have some players who consistently played in the Africa Gold Cup with the Sables this past season—such as Chitokwindo himself as well Connor Pritchard and new Sevens call-up Kudzai Mashawi.

The Cheetahs fine-tuned preparations for Dubai with a friendly last week against club side Old Georgians at Harare Sports Club. Old Georgians are also in Dubai for the club competition of the showpiece, one of the biggest spectacles in world sport which attracts tourists and merrymakers from around the globe.

Zimbabwe Squad

Stephan Hunduza (captain), Shingi Katsvere, Connor Pritchard, Kudzi Mashawi, Kuda Chiwanza, Ngoni Chibuwe, Shayne Makombe, Tafadzwa Chitokwindo, Biselele Tshamala, Takudzwa Kumadiro, Tarisai Mugariri, Riaan O’Neill, Nelson Madida. — Staff Writer.