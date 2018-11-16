It’s a sad week for creative sector

Although artists sometimes feel the passion they exhibit in their works goes unrequited, there is no doubt that their output has helped civilisation move forward.

By Admire Kudita

When they pass away, they leave legacies that are lauded with varying degrees of public clamour. Some artists are appreciated long after they are gone and some have the good fortune to realise the fruits of their efforts.

Locally and internationally, these past few days, the entertainment sector experienced the deaths of some of its impactful creatives.

Firstly,Zimbabwe experienced the sad loss of Joe Maseko , born Johane Maseko, of the House of Rising Sound based in Gwabalanda suburb, Bulawayo, at the age of 44.

The work of Joe Maseko spans the careers of Jeys Marabini, Sandra Ndebele and Inkululeko Yabatsha School of Performing Arts (Iyasa), whose director described him as an “engine of local music” and others variously as “qhawe”, “master” and “teacher”.

The self-effacing music producer is also credited with helping put together a runaway hit album of Botswana’s biggest music group Culture Spears.

The hit song Kulenyane helped sell 60 000 units of the album within three months of its release. The song was credited with being instrumental in forging Tswana traditional music. Maseko was laid to rest on Wednesday at Luveve cemetery in an event attended by a host of local Bulawayo artists, political and media personalities alongside scores of friends and relatives.

Before the week was over, Stan Lee born Stanley Martin Lieber in 1922. Lee was the brains behind Spiderman, The Incredible Hulk, Iron Man and many other superheroes in his comic books. Latterly, his comic genre became the foundation for the current motion picture format. He passed away on Monday this week at age 95.

His last huge work was Black Panther, in which a black super hero took centre-stage and featured an Afrofuturist theme. Zimbabwean actress Danai Gurira and her Kenyan actress friend and colleague Lupita Ny’ongo played major roles alongside African-American actors Chadwick Bosewick Boseman and Michael B Jordan, to name a few.

Just yesterday, news was filtering through that Brian Rusike of the famous Pied Pipers, an influential Zimbabwean group of the 1980s, 1990s and 2000s, had died. He is best known for penning a Zimbabwean standard in Ruva Rangu, which has been covered by a number of Zimbabwean artistes, including jazz vocal stylist Prudence-Katomeni Mbofana.