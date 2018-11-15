August 1 demonstrators stupid: Chamisa

OPPOSITION MDC party leader Nelson Chamisa has described his party supporters who took to the streets after the June 30 election demanding the release of presidential poll results as “stupid”.

Nyasha Chingono

The August 1 protests turned violent and six people were shot dead by the military which had been called in to quell the demonstrations.

A Commission of Inquiry set up to investigate the killings started public hearings last month.

Chamisa told journalists today that it was “stupid” for the demonstrators to prematurely demand the release of the results two days after the harmonised elections.

“It was very stupid even for those people who demonstrated to demonstrate for the result to be released. It was stupid because they then opened themselves for attacks and manipulation and that’s my view. I’m not insulting them, but it was premature and they opened themselves to manipulation and violence,” he said.

The commission is expected to release its findings at the end of November after hearing submissions from several stakeholders and victims of the shootings.