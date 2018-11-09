Unpacking conflict resolution mechanisms in the workplace

Leadership and conflict go hand in hand. As a manager or supervisor, it is guaranteed that you will have to deal with workplace disputes at some point or another. Though natural to the work environment, conflict between employees can serve a painful blow to morale and productivity, as well as your reputation as the leader, if it is not handled correctly.

At some point leadership should be able to trust employees to work out the minor issues among themselves in a professional and respectful manner. However, the larger, more complex problems will most-assuredly fall in the leaders’ hands, and you need to be prepared to face them.

As a leader, there are three levels of conflict resolution that you’re responsible for maintaining: Pre-Conflict, Present Conflict, and Post-Conflict. Within each of these levels there exists practices and standards that, when executed properly, will ensure any problems between employees are dealt with quickly and effectively.

Pre-Conflict: Stopping the Problem Before it Starts

Though Leaders will not always be able to prevent every dispute that arises in the workplace; there are certain standards they can put into place that will kill the problem before it has a chance to snowball into a major issue.

The first, most important thing leaders can do is set clear, concise expectations and enforce them with consistency. This includes guidelines on behavior, etiquette, responsibility, and the chain of command so that each employee knows their job, their place, and the proper channels to go through for any questions, problems, or needs.

These expectations should be stated clearly in the employee handbook or some other official, accessible document. Leaders should also be sure to present their expectations through training, seminars, or company-wide meetings. This will ensure that everyone is on the same page and it will allow the employee ample time to raise any questions they may have about their role and expectations. It also allows you, the leader, a set of guidelines on which you can judge an employee’s actions with an unbiased perspective.

Secondly, leadership must establish a reporting system. This is a specific route that employees can take to report any problems they may have with either their job or another co-worker in a dignified, procedural, and confidential manner. This allows employees the opportunity to address an issue before it blows out of proportion.

Present Conflict: Dealing With a Problem Head On

Even with preventative measures in place, some problems are going to fall through the cracks. When they do, it will be the leader’s job to resolve it as quickly and efficiently as possible.

To do this, leaders need to follow three steps as follows:

Acknowledge the problem immediately

Address the problem, privately, with the parties involved

Act appropriately

Under no circumstances should leaders allow an issue to drag on. If it hasn’t been resolved by the time it reaches management ears, chances are it requires your(management) intervention. When management become aware of a workplace dispute, it must address it immediately. If management ignores a problem, it will continue to grow and become more difficult to resolve.

Once management acknowledges the issue, it must privately engage the employees involved in the dispute, as well as anyone attached to it. In this situation, communication is crucial. It’s important to ask plenty of questions and allow the employee to give their side of the story. Leadership should not only inquire about the issue at hand, but must also find out whether or not the employee has taken the proper actions to meet all of their expectations.

Lastly, after Leadership has addressed the issue with its employees, it should act quickly, albeit professionally and proportionally. First, it should insist that everyone involved with the problem cease conflict immediately. If necessary, leadership should take the proper steps to reprimand the employees who were out of line to begin with. Leadership may at this point want to reiterate company policy and remind everyone of the expectations they are required to uphold. Whatever it does, it’s important to remain consistent and impartial.

Post-Conflict: Upholding Morale and Positivity after an Issue is Resolved

Even after a conflict has been resolved, there are likely to be some residual effects management will need to deal with. Friction between the employees involved in the dispute can remain and possibly put a strain or tension on future productivity. To minimize any damage this could cause, management must radiate positivity throughout the workplace.

While responsible authorities may have to criticize and reprimand some of the parties involved in the dispute, it’s equally important that they build them up and find a way to compliment the areas where they excel. As responsible authorities you’ll also want to directly encourage teamwork, camaraderie, and community with your employees. When management exude a positive outlook, employees will see that, and it will help them to “bury the hatchet” and move forward in a positive, productive manner

Robert Mandeya is an executive coach, trainer in human capital development and corporate education, a certified leadership and professional development practitioner and founder of the Leadership Institute for Research and Development (LiRD). — robert@lird.co.zw, info@lird.co.zw or +263 772 466 925.