Commission secretariat gobbles US$300 000

THE secretariat of the Commission of Inquiry set up by President Emmerson Mnangagwa to probe circumstances leading to the fatal shootings of six civilians by the millitary on August 1 in the aftermath of the July 30 elections will operate on a US$300 000 budget, the Zimbabwe Independent can report.

Tinashe Kairiza/Nyasha Chingono

Mnangagwa, who was eventually declared winner of the disputed poll by the country’s electoral body, set up the nine-member commission of inquiry led by former South African president Kgalema Motlanthe to institute a probe into what triggered protests that saw six people shot dead by the military, leaving a dozen others injured.

The commission of inquiry, which has since begun receiving submissions from the public and civil society among other interested parties, has set up a secretariat housed at Cresta Lodge in the capital. The commission of inquiry is expected to complete its work next month.

Justice and Legal Affairs ministry secretary Virginia Mabhiza told the Independent that the probe team was working on a “shoe-string budget” with allowances for commissioners set to be approved by the Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC).

“We are working on a shoe-string budget. Most of the commissioners are foreigners so we have to cater for their travel and accommodation.

“The resources are not enough, we are trying to subsidise and use resources already at our disposal in government.

Our approximate budget is US$300 000 (for the secretariat),” said Mabhiza, who is also the commission’s secretary.

Sources privy to the day-to-day functions of the secretariat say the commission of inquiry has already received “overwhelming” submissions from members of the public, media houses and civil society.