PG interviews set for next month

THE Judicial Service Commission will next month conduct interviews for the position of Prosecutor-General (PG), which fell vacant after Ray Goba resigned in August. Goba stepped down after a tribunal had been launched to investigate his suitability to hold office. Charges levelled against him included failing to prosecute high-profile corruption cases, using abusive language and travelling to Namibia where he had been designated a prohibited immigrant. Goba had taken over from Johannes Tomana. Below are brief profiles of candidates who are in the running for the post of PG:
Florence Ziyambi
- Unsuccessfully applied for the same post last year when it became vacant after the dismissal of Johannes Tomana;
- Served as deputy PG before being reassigned to the Office of the President and Cabinet with no specified duties;
- Held several senior positions such as Senior Public Prosecutor for the Eastern Division, Director of Public Prosecution, Deputy Attorney-General (Criminal Division); and
- Is married to the current Justice minister Ziyambi Ziyambi.
Cheda Maphios
- Former Bulawayo High Court judge, moved to Namibia in 2011 and has been serving in that country’s High Court ever since;
- Dragged in a land grab scandal when a pressure group, known as AR from the Oshakati in northern Namibia,
- organised protests against him after he was handed a plot by the local town council. The pressure group alleged corruption, but the case never materialised; and
- Ventured into private practice.
Wendy Chingeya
- Legal practitioner with 23 years’ experience and is the senior partner of Chingeya-Mandizira Legal Practitioners;
- Has vast experience in both public and private legal sectors. She holds a Bachelor of Law (LLB) Honours degree from the University of Zimbabwe and is currently working on her Master of Laws degree with the University of South Africa;
- Worked on the Goba tribunal which was led by retired High Court judge Justice November Mtshiya; and
- Sits on the board of privately-owned funeral service provider Nyaradzo.
Misheck Hogwe
l Holds a Bachelor of Laws (Honours) degree and a Master of Business Administration degree;
l President of the Law Society of Zimbabwe;
l Made it to the top three in the previous search for a Presecutor-General;
l Studying for a Master’s degree in Constitutional and International Law. He has been involved in high-profile litigation in the Constitutional Court, Supreme Court, High Court and Administrative Court; and
l Has also been involved in high-profile litigation at the Sadc Tribunal, the International Court of Justice and the Southern District Court of New York, among others.
Noria Mashumba
- Boasts of experience in the non-governmental organisation sector, where she has worked for the Human Rights Trust of Southern Africa, Oxfam, United Nations Development Programme, and Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission;
- Former principal law officer in the ministry of justice between 1991 and 1999;
- Failed a pre-examination test for judges in 2016; and
- Holds qualifications in law from the University of Zimbabwe, and International Human Rights Law ( Lund
University, Raoul Wallenberg Institute of Human Rights and Humanitarian Law) Sweden.
Kumbirai Hodzi
- Acting Prosecutor-General;
- Served as Deputy Attorney-General since 2012, in charge of the Legal Advice section;
- His experience spans over 33 years, having practised law in different capacities, and once served as a magistrate, as well as a prosecutor for years; and
- Practiced as a solicitor in the United Kingdom.
Jessie Majome
- Served as deputy minister of Justice and Legal Affairs, as well as the deputy minister of Women’s Affairs,
- Gender and Community Development in the 2009-2013 Government of National Unity;
- Chaired the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs and was a member of the Parliamentary Legal Committee and the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Local Government;
- This year, she lost her Harare West parliamentary seat which she had held since 2008 after falling out of favour with her party, the MDC; and
- Holds numerous qualifications including a Master of Laws (LLM) University of South Africa, as well as a Master’s degree in Women’s Law (MSM) (University of Zimbabwe) and a Post-Graduate Diploma In Women’s Law, also from the UZ.
Mantsebo Calvin Tichaona
- Former principal law officer in the office of the Attorney-General 1985-1993;
- Had a 10-year stint in private practice, where he was the principal managing partner;
- Director of prosecutions in the Anti-Corruption Commission of Sierra Leone; and
- Holds a Master of Laws degree from the University of Dundee.
Edios Edmund Marondedze
- Founding partner at Marondedze and Partners;
- Served as public prosecutor in Namibia and rose to become deputy prosecutor-general in that country; and
- Holds a Bachelor of Laws Honours (LLBS) from the University of Zimbabwe.
Hara Tavengwa
- Long-practising lawyer and also a football administrator;
- At one point sat on the board of the Zimbabwe Football Association; and
- Club secretary for top-flight club Chicken Inn.
Tinomudaishe Chinyoka
- Former student activist, who once led the University of Zimbabwe’s Student Representative Council;
- Actively participated in politics, leaving the MDC and shifting his allegiance to Zanu-PF in 2013; and
- Qualified as a lawyer at the University of Zimbabwe. — Staff Writer.