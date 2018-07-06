Zim singer in hot collabo with American presenter

AMERICAN singer and television presenter Jerry “Kojo” Robinson has collaborated with local jazz musician Vera Chisvo on a single titled Grab My Waist to be released on Itunes today.

BY ANESU MUSHAWATU

The American star who is popularly known for his hits Make Way and Move Your Body, is currently in the country for the second visit after his debut performance at this year’s edition of the annual Harare International Festival of the Arts.

He is the producer/ presenter of a television show, Music 4 U, which promotes upcoming artistes that airs on CW Television Network in the States.

The visiting Kojo told IndependentXtra yesterday that working with Vera on the song, that is a fusion of Shona and English which dwells on a love story was a great experience.

“When Danjr (producer) sent me the track I thought of Vera for the collaboration as she has an outstanding voice and I knew if she said yes the song would be amazing, and it is,” he said .

Speaking on the collaboration Vera said although the single is out of her comfort zone, shifting from jazz to pop was an interesting experience.

“At first I had no confidence that I would pull it off, but eventually got into the groove and working with Kojo was great.

We really get along well, we wrote our verses separately, but when we put them together they gelled and it was great,” she said.

“I am expanding my genre and my audience so I am convinced that once people hear this other side of Vera they will be impressed.”

Vera, who recently collaborated with local singer Mr Rebel on single track Kure, said they are working on another single titled Minds Are Sleeping which will also feature Kojo and is scheduled for released in August.